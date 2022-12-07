West Virginia’s muzzleloader deer hunting season will be open through Dec. 18.
Hunters who wanted a chance to harvest an extra deer must have purchased their RM or RRM stamp before the season started on Dec. 12.
Logan, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming counties are closed to all firearms deer hunting, including the muzzleloader deer season.
“The muzzleloader season offers an opportunity to pursue deer with a firearm when fewer hunters are hitting the woods compared to the traditional buck firearms season,” said Holly Morris, a WVDNR assistant district wildlife biologist. “Also, there is an increased possibility of hunting in the snow during muzzleloader season, which offers a unique deer hunting experience.”
Resident hunters may harvest one deer on their base license.
Nonresident hunters must purchase a Muzzleloader Deer Hunting Stamp (Class VV) in addition to their statewide hunting license.
During the muzzleloader season, antlered deer are legal in all counties that have a buck firearms season and deer of either sex are legal in all counties or parts thereof that have a Class N or NN antlerless season.
There are 10 counties or parts thereof that require hunters to take an antlerless deer within the county during any regular deer season open to antlerless deer hunting before killing a second antlered deer within the county.
No more than three antlered bucks can be harvested during the regular deer seasons and the 2023 Mountaineer Heritage Season combined.
All hunters participating in the season are required to wear a minimum of 400 square inches of blaze orange.
A bow, crossbow or air rifle cannot be substituted for a muzzleloader during the muzzleloader deer season.
Concurrent archery/crossbow hunting is legal during the muzzleloader season and is subject to all archery/crossbow season deer hunting regulations.
Concurrent waterfowl hunting is also legal.
For more information about the muzzleloader deer season and other hunting opportunities in West Virginia, hunters should consult the 2022-23 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary, available to download at Wvdnr.gov/hunting-regulations.
Hunters who need to register their DNR ID number, buy a license or electronically check game, should visit WVhunt.gov.
