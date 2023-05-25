The ninth annual West Virginia Music Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony is scheduled June 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the Culture Center Theater, in Charleston.
Featured performers will include Charlie McCoy, Barbara Nissman, Buddy Griffin, Lionel Cartwright and Missy Raines, Caesar Frazier, and Kount Funkula and The P-Funk Outlawz.
The event will be live-streamed by West Public Broadcasting and edited for later statewide broadcast.
The show will be hosted by West Virginia natives Lionel Cartwright, country singer/songwriter, and Missy Raines, bluegrass bassist, singer/songwriter.
Inductees include Buddy Griffin, revered bluegrass, traditional and country music artist; Barbara Nissman, world renown classical pianist; Lonesome Pine Fiddlers, bluegrass pioneers; Winston Walls, one of the country’s greatest Hammond B-3 players; Fuzzy Haskins and Calvin Simon, founding members of the legendary funk band Parliament-Funkadelic.
Lonesome Pine Fiddlers alumni Bobby Osborne and Paul Williams will accept the band’s award.
The Spirit Award will be awarded to Jim Foglesong, record label executive and producer.
Video congratulations from George Benson, Sam Bush, Bootsy Collins, Kathy Mattea, Lou Donaldson, and Suzy Bogguss will be presented.
The house band will again be led by 2008 WVMHoF inductee Charlie McCoy.
Advance general admission tickets are $75 and $95 at the door.
“Preferred Tickets” are $250 each and include admittance to the Friday evening reception at the Governor’s Mansion and the Saturday after-show party.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets available at www.wvmhof.com or https://wvmusichalloffame.com/events.html or phone 304-342-4412.
Major funding support provided by the West Virginia Humanities Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.