Logan County native Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., the season six winner of NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent” in 2011, received the award for Top Male Vocalist during the third annual Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards during the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) in Prestonsburg, Ky.
The awards recognize and celebrate art, artisans, educators, among others.
“Arts and culture and music and all that is so entrenched in everybody in Appalachia,” said Joe Campbell, MAC director, in a press release.
“So, now we have the time to show that off and we really want to showcase that,” Campbell said.
“To have a show like this really showcases everyone and their talent, how smart they are, how forward-thinking everyone is in this region and, if people don’t know, they’ll know it by the end of today,” said Lacey Roberts, co-host and a WYMT television anchor.
“This is huge, and I feel like this should be more widespread than it is, but we’re working on it. It’s only the third year, but it’s going to get bigger and better each and every year,” Roberts said.
Murphy has received the Reality Television Personality of the Year award, been nominated as Best New Artist at the NAAACP Image Awards, received the United States Jaycees Ten Outstanding Young Men in America award, the Spirit Award from the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, and was named West Virginian of the Year by Gov. Jim Justice and Charleston Gazette-Mail.
He has recorded four albums, a live in-concert DVD, and has performed hundreds of sold-out concerts across four continents.
He maintains a home base in West Virginia.
Murphy dropped out of high school and for 20 years struggled financially, working at different jobs between Detroit, Mich., and West Virginia, according to his biography.
In 2010, his house was ransacked, leading him to audition for “America’s Got Talent” in the only clothes he owned.
Then, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Murphy earned his high school diploma and now serves as an advocate for adult education as part of the West Virginia Department of Education’s “It’s Never Too Late to Graduate” campaign.
He also sponsors the Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Scholarship at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Logan.
Murphy performs around the country annually, then ends each year with a holiday tour across West Virginia.
