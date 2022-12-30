221231-photo-bestof2022-01.JPG

Kaden Brown watches a New Years Eve fireworks display from the Alderson Memorial Pedestrian Bridge in Alderson Friday. For the second year, Alderson hosted a fireworks show sponsored by Alderson Main Street and the town of Alderson and carried out by the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department.Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

Check out some of our staff and freelancer photographers best photos of 2022! 

