featured editor's pick
VIDEO - Making chocolate – in Monroe County
Kevin Johnson didn’t start out with the dream of becoming a chocolate maker. But somewhere along the way, his side steps have led him down the path of quickly becoming one of West Virginia’s premier chocolatiers – out of his kitchen in Monroe County.
In the January-February issue of WEST VIRGINIA SOUTH on newsstands across southern West Virginia, and at The Register-Herald office at 801 N. Kanawha, Beckley, and the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, 928 Bluefield Avenue, Bluefield.
React to this story:
Trending Video
Jenny Harnish
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest Photos
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Hinton sinkhole filled in preparation for permanent repairs in spring
- Three area champions at Winner's Choice
- A career of service
- Chapman scores 33, Shady breezes by East
- WVU assistant basketball coach Larry Harrison fired
- Beckley man dies from electrocution in Oakvale
- Key to Wyoming East win over Woodrow easy as 1-2-2
- Woman dies after vehicle crash
- Harris has a vision for WVU Tech wrestling
- All hands on deck as Woodrow girls defeat Greenbrier East
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.