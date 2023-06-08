The grand re-opening of the Mullens municipal pool has been delayed until next month.
Major renovations to the pool will be unveiled during the grand re-opening.
In addition to a major overhaul of the pool, new amenities include a renovated baby pool, new 8- and 10-foot commercial pool slides, a splash pad, wrought iron fencing, and larger pool deck and additional picnic space.
The revamped pool facilities will provide much improved recreation for area residents, noted Shirley Weaver, secretary of the City of Mullens Foundation.
In conjunction with Mullens officials, the Foundation has undertaken the gigantic project of updating the pool and making improvements to the surrounding area.
Slowed by the Covid pandemic and subsequent supply problems, renovations have been ongoing for a couple of years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.