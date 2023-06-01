Major renovations to the Mullens municipal pool will be unveiled during a grand re-opening June 9 from 1 until 5 p.m.
In addition to a major overhaul of the pool, new amenities include a renovated baby pool, new 8- and 10-foot commercial pool slides, a splash pad, wrought iron fencing, and larger pool deck and additional picnic space.
The revamped pool facilities will provide much improved recreation for area residents, noted Shirley Weaver, secretary of the City of Mullens Foundation.
In conjunction with Mullens officials, the Foundation has undertaken the gigantic project of updating the pool and making improvements to the surrounding area.
“Thank goodness we’ve been able to get grants,” Weaver emphasized, adding that without the grant funding the project would not have been possible.
In addition to the grants, the West Virginia Club, a group of West Virginia residents now residing in The Villages in Florida, raised money for the project. The group has more than 300 members, who meet each month, with several members from Wyoming County.
West Virginia Club members hosted their third annual fashion show and tea March 31 at Rohan Recreation Center at The Villages in Florida.
Organized by Weaver for the City of Mullens Foundation, all the proceeds from the event are going to help fund the pool improvements, Weaver noted.
She said donations are still coming into the Foundation from the Florida residents and said she is always humbled by the number of club members who want to help support projects for Mullens.
The annual fashion shows take a year to plan – when one ends, Weaver begins planning the next.
While the women modeled clothes and accessories from Evelyn and Arthur, the men helped with a penny social for baskets put together and donated by members and local businesses, along with a silent auction for two vacation packages.
Paintings by a local artist were also available, she said.
The Covid pandemic substantially slowed construction on the pool project, which has been ongoing for a couple of years.
Additionally, the cost of some construction materials more than tripled in the wake of the pandemic.
Barry Smith, who serves as Foundation president, oversaw the pool project.
Cross Construction Company, in Peterstown, which specializes in pool construction, was the contractor and hired several local residents to do the work.
“We thank Cross Construction for their guidance,” Weaver said.
Weaver also lauded the assistance of Terry Tilley, Gary Runion, and Jerry Woodrum “for working tirelessly through all the difficult weather and good weather to make this project a huge success.”
“This project would not have been done without Barry,” she emphasized. “Barry volunteers his time and he was there almost every day.
“We want to thank all the people in the background that donated money, helped write grants, and helped us through difficult times of rising prices and logistic problems.
“We hope the citizens of Mullens and surrounding communities have the opportunity to enjoy this swimming pool for many years to come,” Weaver emphasized.
Up next, the Foundation will tackle improvements to the tennis courts as well as creating pickleball courts.
A Beautification Committee has also been formed and are already hard at work, Weaver noted.
Flower baskets were placed around town last year. This year, there will be more flower baskets and additional beautification projects, Weaver said.
Another upcoming foundation project involves getting a flood wall built around Mullens.
In 2001, the downtown business district was destroyed by flood waters. Mullens was hit hard again in 2008.
Smaller floods have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages as well.
Weaver grew up in Mullens and, after witnessing the devastation of the 2001 flood event, she wanted to do something to help bring back the small town appeal.
She spends the majority of her time now fundraising for Foundation projects.
As it is with most southern West Virginia municipalities, Mullens cannot afford improvements such as revitalizing its playgrounds, maintaining the pool, landscaping, among other beautification projects that require lots of elbow grease and even more money.
The City of Mullens Foundation can do those things, but it takes lots of money and volunteers, explained Weaver.
Weaver emphasized that none of the foundation board members earn a penny for their work.
“It’s all done with volunteers and every penny goes to projects in Mullens,” she said.
The foundation has already completed extensive renovations to the town’s three largest playgrounds, Weaver noted.
“We can only be successful with doing projects if (residents and former residents) help by volunteering and/or donating ‘$25 to Thrive’ ($25 per month or $300 per year) to keep the Foundation going,” Weaver emphasized. “It takes all of us to make a difference!”
To make a donation to the Foundation, mail it to City of Mullens Foundation, P.O. Box 266, Mullens, WV 25882.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Barry Smith, foundation president, at 304-890-3149 or Shirley Weaver, secretary, at 770-722-8438.
