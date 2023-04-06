The Mullens Dogwood Festival will have something for all ages during the upcoming event, scheduled April 26-29.
The inaugural Dogwood Festival Golf Tournament will kick off the activities at Twin Falls Resort State Park, beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 23, according to Susan England, Festival Board of Directors president.
The golf tournament will provide another dimension to the festival and involve more people, England said.
“The more people, the better,” she emphasized.
Proceeds from the tournament will be used for the Dogwood Festival, England said.
Additionally, the first Trivia Night is scheduled Wednesday, April 26, at 7 p.m. at the Rusted Musket.
The Gospel Singaleers will take the stage at 6 p.m. and will provide the festival’s first Wednesday evening entertainment, England said. During previous festivals, the first evening only featured vendors and carnival rides, she noted.
The Gospel Singaleers are popular gospel performers across the area.
In perfect harmony, the Gospel Singaleers perform with a style that could easily compare to The Temptations or The Four Tops.
They perform toe-tapping, hand-clapping gospel music blended with soft worship melodies.
Carnival rides will be provided by Gambill Amusement.
Founded in 1941 by Quinn, Ken and Lola Gambill, the family-owned business is based in Buckhannon.
“Gambill Amusement is committed to providing safe and wholesome family entertainment for all ages,” according to the website. “We were instrumental in helping to develop West Virginia Ride Inspections and licensing. We feel we have adopted strict guidelines regulating our game and food operations.”
On Thursday, the stage, used since the late 1990s, will be dedicated to James “Jim” Mullins (1950-2017), who constructed it from a retired school bus.
Mullins was the welding instructor at the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center for 30 years, owner of On Job Welding as well as Dad’s BBQ and Catering, and a blacksmith artisan for Tamarack.
Mullins constructed the covered stage after Earl Thomas Conley’s performance at the Dogwood Festival had to be canceled due to rain, England explained.
“But we still had to pay him,” she said. “Jim said that it would never happen again and he built the stage.”
The Dogwood Festival information booth will be dedicated to longtime festival committee member Louise Stefancic Hess, who passed away in October.
“Louise was in charge of the booth,” England noted. “That was her booth, she cleaned it every year and was right there every day of the festival.”
England said that, in addition to herself, Hess was the longest standing festival committee member.
Hess retired after 33 years as a teacher at Bud-Alpoca Grade School and Mullens High School. Additionally, she was a senator in the Silver Hair Legislature, was the 2001 Mullens Female Citizen of the Year, and served as Mrs. Santa Clause for several years in the Mullens Christmas parade. She also served on numerous community committees and boards.
Buddy Allen and The Cheat River Band will be featured on the stage Thursday at 8 p.m. following the 92.7 The Mix Idol Contest at 6 p.m.
From blues, to country, to southern rock, Buddy Allen and The Cheat River Band provide a wide range of music.
The band began 20 years ago on Barkers Ridge as a family band, featuring brothers Buddy Allen and Ray.
Buddy Allen and The Cheat River Band is a down-home and family-oriented group that has grown into one of the premiere country bands in their native West Virginia.
They’ve also performed across the eastern seaboard and opened for such performers as Marty Stuart and The Fabulous Superlatives, Exile, Confederate Railroad, Kentucky Headhunters, among numerous others.
Additional returning activities will include a variety of vendors, rubber ducky race, sidewalk chalk contest, spaghetti eating contest, the tree planting ceremony, among numerous others.
The fireworks display, by Grande Finale Fireworks, will follow the Morgan White concert on Saturday.
Additional performers will include JonBen Slate, Mo’Town Review, WV Experience, Dave Runion, and Whiskey and Wine.
Sound will be provided by Fallen Rock Entertainment.
Festival Committee members also include vice president Krystal Wallace, secretary Karen Thorn, treasurer Sara Lou Frank, Liz Bailey, Nancy Caperton, Brianna Wood Cook, Nathan England, Cathy Huff, Scott Johnson, Sherri Meadows, Mayor Alan Mills, Tommie Lou Mongeni, Frank Montrosse, Christy Seaton, John Watson, and David Wood.
Sponsors include ABC Florist, Alpha Natural Resources, Dana Bailey Long, Bill Mike DeWeese, Butch McNeely State Farm Insurance, Charlie Feller – Feller Insurance, Chad Cox, Mr. and Mrs. Gary Clark, DS Sportsman’s Corner Inc., England’s Excavating LLC, Hatfields and McCoy Recreation Area, John Carper, In Memory of Louise Hess, Maben 7-11;
Mom’s Kitchen – Jenny Ann Martin, Mullens Fire Department, Mullens Area Chamber of Commerce, Mullens Tire and Automotive, Ole Jose’, Professional Business Products, Rose Floral, Rusted Musket, Second Street Station, Sure Group Insurance, Tankersley Funeral Home;
Terry and Karen Thorn, Twin Falls Resort State Park, WVU Extension Service, West Virginia Arts and Humanities Council Wyoming County Convention and Visitors Bureau, A-Train Boxing and Fitness Studio;
Autrey and Toler, Brian M. Barit DC, 92.7 The Mix, Cabins on the Guyandotte, Charlie’s Pharmacy, City of Mullens, Complete Bookkeeping Solutions, Dairy Queen, Kenny Burrell, Brandon Jessie, Larry Jennings, Logan PSD, Matt McCallister, Mullens IGA, Mullens Moose;
Mullens Police Department, NASA – Josh Revels, Pineville Furniture Company, RSC Construction, Rural Garbage and Refuse, Shentel, Summit Bank, T-Mobile, The Rebel Smokehouse, Tommie Lou Mongeni, Vanity Table, and the Wyoming County Commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.