The Mullens Dogwood Festival kicks off with the inaugural Dogwood Festival Golf Tournament at Twin Falls Resort State Park, beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 23, according to Susan England, Festival Board of Directors president.
The golf tournament will provide another dimension to the festival and involve more people, England said.
“The more people, the better,” she emphasized.
Proceeds from the tournament will be used for the Dogwood Festival, England explained.
Scheduled April 26-29, the remainder of the festival will begin with the first Trivia Night Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Rusted Musket.
The Gospel Singaleers will take the stage at 6 p.m. and will provide the festival’s first Wednesday evening entertainment, England said.
During previous festivals, the first evening only featured vendors and carnival rides, she noted.
Carnival rides, provided by Gambill Amusement, will open at 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.
On Thursday and Friday, educational programs and exhibits will open at 10 a.m. in the Veterans Memorial Building.
Activities on the stage will begin with the festival kick-off and dedications at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Buddy Allen and The Cheat River Band will be featured on the main stage Thursday at 8 p.m. following the 92.7 The Mix Idol Contest at 6 p.m.
The Tankersley Funeral Home Dogwood Memorial Tree Planting ceremony is scheduled on stage at 5 p.m. on Friday.
David Runion is well known to southern West Virginia audiences. Runion will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday.
Whiskey and Wine will be featured at 8:30 p.m. on stage Friday.
Additional returning activities will include a variety of vendors, rubber ducky race, sidewalk chalk contest, spaghetti eating contest, the tree planting ceremony, among numerous others.
The fireworks display, by Grande Finale Fireworks, will follow the Morgan White concert on Saturday.
Additional performers will include JonBen Slate, Mo’Town Review, and WV Experience.
Sound will be provided by Fallen Rock Entertainment.
Festival Committee members include vice president Krystal Wallace, secretary Karen Thorn, treasurer Sara Lou Frank, Liz Bailey, Nancy Caperton, Brianna Wood Cook, Nathan England, Cathy Huff, Scott Johnson, Sherri Meadows, Mayor Alan Mills, Tommie Lou Mongeni, Frank Montrosse, Christy Seaton, John Watson, and David Wood.
Sponsors include ABC Florist, Alpha Natural Resources, Dana Bailey Long, Bill Mike DeWeese, Butch McNeely State Farm Insurance, Charlie Feller – Feller Insurance, Chad Cox, Mr. and Mrs. Gary Clark, DS Sportsman’s Corner Inc., England’s Excavating LLC, Hatfields and McCoy Recreation Area, John Carper, In Memory of Louise Hess, Maben 7-11;
Mom’s Kitchen – Jenny Ann Martin, Mullens Fire Department, Mullens Area Chamber of Commerce, Mullens Tire and Automotive, Ole Jose’, Professional Business Products, Rose Floral, Rusted Musket, Second Street Station, Sure Group Insurance, Tankersley Funeral Home;
Terry and Karen Thorn, Twin Falls Resort State Park, WVU Extension Service, West Virginia Arts and Humanities Council Wyoming County Convention and Visitors Bureau, A-Train Boxing and Fitness Studio;
Autrey and Toler, Brian M. Barit DC, 92.7 The Mix, Cabins on the Guyandotte, Charlie’s Pharmacy, City of Mullens, Complete Bookkeeping Solutions, Dairy Queen, Kenny Burrell, Brandon Jessie, Larry Jennings, Logan PSD, Matt McCallister, Mullens IGA, Mullens Moose;
Mullens Police Department, NASA – Josh Revels, Pineville Furniture Company, RSC Construction, Rural Garbage and Refuse, Shentel, Summit Bank, T-Mobile, The Rebel Smokehouse, Tommie Lou Mongeni, Vanity Table, and the Wyoming County Commission.
