The Mullens Dogwood Festival is adding a golf tournament to this year’s event, scheduled April 26-29, along with Trivia Night, hosted by The Rusted Musket.
The Dogwood Festival Golf Tournament will be held at Twin Falls Resort State Park, beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 23, according to Susan England, Festival Board of Directors president.
Trivia Night is scheduled Wednesday, April 26, at 7 p.m.
The annual festival will also bring back familiar activities that include carnival rides by Gambill Amusement, the 92.7 The Mix Idol contest, a variety of vendors, rubber ducky race, sidewalk chalk contest, spaghetti eating contest, the tree planting ceremony, among numerous others.
The fireworks display, by Grande Finale Fireworks, will follow the Morgan White concert on Saturday.
Additional performers will include Gospel Singaleers, JonBen Slate, Mo’Town Review, WV Experience, Dave Runion, Whiskey & Wine, Buddy Allen and Cheat River.
Sound provided by Fallen Rock Entertainment.
Board members include vice president Krystal Wallace, secretary Karen Thorn, treasurer Sara Lou Frank, Liz Bailey, Nancy Caperton, Brianna Wood Cook, Nathan England, Cathy Huff, Scott Johnson, Sherri Meadows, Mayor Alan Mills, Tommie Lou Mongeni, Frank Montrosse, Christy Seaton, John Watson, and David Wood.
Sponsors include ABC Florist, Alpha Natural Resources, Dana Bailey Long, Bill Mike DeWeese, Butch McNeely State Farm Insurance, Charlie Feller – Feller Insurance, Chad Cox, Mr. and Mrs. Gary Clark, DS Sportsman’s Corner Inc., England’s Excavating LLC, Hatfields and McCoy Recreation Area, John Carper, In Memory of Louise Hess, Maben 7-11;
Mom’s Kitchen – Jenny Ann Martin, Mullens Fire Department, Mullens Area Chamber of Commerce, Mullens Tire and Automotive, Ole Jose’, Professional Business Products, Rose Floral, Rusted Musket, Second Street Station, Sure Group Insurance, Tankersley Funeral Home;
Terry and Karen Thorn, Twin Falls Resort State Park, WVU Extension Service, West Virginia Arts and Humanities Council Wyoming County Convention and Visitors Bureau, A-Train Boxing and Fitness Studio;
Autrey and Toler, Brian M. Barit DC, 92.7 The Mix, Cabins on the Guyandotte, Charlie’s Pharmacy, City of Mullens, Complete Bookkeeping Solutions, Dairy Queen, Kenny Burrell, Brandon Jessie, Larry Jennings, Logan PSD, Matt McCallister, Mullens IGA, Mullens Moose;
Mullens Police Department, NASA – Josh Revels, Pineville Furniture Company, RSC Construction, Rural Garbage and Refuse, Shentel, Summit Bank, T-Mobile, The Rebel Smokehouse, Tommie Lou Mongeni, Vanity Table, and Wyoming County Commission.
