morgantown — In a way, West Virginia’s football trip to Waco, Texas to face No. 12 Baylor, the last unbeaten team in the Big 12 at 8 p.m. on Thursday, is reminiscent of an old Rodney Dangerfield joke.
The comedian, who was the king of the one-liners in the 1980s, once cracked “I went to a fight the other night and a hockey game broke out.”
Well, the Mountaineers, embroiled in a three-game losing streak that have dropped their record to 3-4, are hoping that they are going to a fight at Baylor but fear that a track meet will break out.
And that won’t be funny, for Baylor has built a 7-0 season off team speed that WVU will not be able to match.
“They have great team speed at the skill positions,” said WVU coach Neal Brown. “They play three running backs and all are threats and they have maybe the most explosive speed at the wideouts in our conference.
“It’s a well rounded offense playing at a high level.”
With dangerous Charlie Brewer at quarterback, the Baylor offense averages 38.9 points a game and does so through big play threats.
The Bears have seven plays from scrimmage of 50 or more yards including four of 63 or more yards last game in a come from behind win over Oklahoma State. In all they have 34 plays of 25 or more yards.
WVU, on the other hand, has only 12 plays of 25 or more yards and only one play of 50 or more yards, that being a 51-yard connection from quarterback Austin Kendall to wide receiver Sam James.
“Their speed impressed me,” said Vic Koenning, WVU’s veteran defensive coordinator. “I know how good Oklahoma State has been for how many years now. They’ve been able to recruit. They have as nice facilities as anyone in the country so they have been able to recruit a bunch of top notch guys, yet I watched Baylor guys just run away from them.
“That’s the kind of thing that keeps me awake at night.”
You ask Koenning how to control their speed and you get an honest answer.
“I don’t know,” he said. “They got like a track team out there. My memories of Baylor is they always have been like that. If you go to the state track meet in Texas, which we used to be able to do before the rules changed, you’d see all these guys running there and you got to be able to run about 10.2 to land in the state track meet.”
The offense is balanced with 251 rushes for 1,419 yards and 212 passes for 1,970 yards with the ball spread amongst ball carriers, the top two rushers being John Lovett and JaMycal Hasty, averaging 6.9 and 6.5 yards per carry, while three receivers have 25 or more receptions headed by Denzel Mims and Tyquan Thornton.
But the speed isn’t just prevalent on offense. Baylor’s defense really is the team’s strength, keyed by pass rusher James Lynch, whose next sack will set a Baylor career record. The defense leads the Big 12 with 25 sacks this season, matching their total from all of last year, and has 55 tackles for losses.
“They are a no-name defense,” said Matt Moore, the Mountaineer co-offensive coordinator. “They aren’t like Oklahoma with two or three guys everyone knows.
“They all do their job. They are not out of their gaps much. They all make tackles. When the ball is thrown to them, they catch it. They got a lot of turnovers and it’s not a bunch of circus catches. When the ball is thrown to you catch it.
“They make you work for every yard you get and they wait for the offense to mess up. They do a great job of getting negative plays, like the quarterback holding the ball just a little too long instead of throwing it away. They really capitalize on offensive mistakes,” Moore said.
They also have a long memory and WVU beat the Bears in Morgantown last season, 58-14, and racked up 568 yards. WVU only had to punt twice in the game.
