morgantown — Bestowed with a No. 4 seed as it enters the NCAA’s Women’s Basketball Championships this weekend in San Antonio, West Virginia will limp into the Bill Greehey Arena searching for better offense when it faces No. 13 Lehigh.
Tip-off time is 8 p.m. Sunday for the game, which will be carried on ESPNU.
The Mountaineers will be battling three ankle injuries — point guard Madisen Smith, who is hopeful but likely more doubtful to play, guard Kirsten Deans, who is expected to play, and star Kyrse Gondrezick, who is also expected to play.
What’s more, WVU coach Mike Carey is nursing his top rebounder, Esmery Martinez, back to health after she was injured when falling while battling for possession of a rebound in the Mountaineers’ Big 12 title game loss to Baylor. She is also expected to be at full speed or close to it by game time.
“I don’t know if Madisen will be able to play,” Carey said of his point guard, who is the team’s offensive engine. “Is she getting better? Yeah, but she has to get a lot better if we are going to play her. She’ll be mad at me. Her mother will probably call me. But I’m going to be sure she is all right before I will play her.”
Smith was doing some agility drills in practice and wasn’t yet all the way back. Carey wants to make sure she is able to play if the Mountaineers can mount a run late into the tournament, but she will be in San Antonio with the team and will play if cleared.
The Mountaineers come into the NCAAs after reaching the finals of the Big 12 Championships and losing to top-seeded Baylor, 76-50.
The 50 points are of concern to Carey, as they came on the heels of scoring 56 and 59 points in victories over Kansas State and Oklahoma State, respectively, that had to be built on defense.
WVU had been held to fewer than 60 points only once all season before the Big 12 Tournament and that was by Baylor’s powerful defense in a 65-45 victory on December 10.
With Smith out, Deans has had to pick up a lot of the slack. She was the Mountaineers’ best player in the tournament, where she stepped up as a scoring threat in addition to handling the ball and playing defense.
In the furious last-minute comeback against Kansas State, she scored the game’s last seven points...and she did so in the last 35 seconds.
The problem is she is going to have to carry that over into the NCAA Tournament, which can be an intimidating stage. But Deans is not alone on the Mountaineers in never having experienced NCAA Tournament play. No one on Carey’s roster has played in an NCAA Tournament game.
“I don’t think that’s a big deal,” Carey said of the lack of tournament depth. “Even if they’d been in the NCAA before, this one is like no other. When we get there, we have to quarantine for 48 hours. You can’t leave the hotel. You have to eat box breakfasts, box lunches and box dinners. If you are going to leave your room, you have to call and tell them so.”
No one has an experience in doing any of that, to say nothing of being in important games with limited fans on hand.
Carey is hoping to get some good practices in to fix his offense.
“Our spacing has to get better,” he said. “We didn’t score in the tournament. We had too much one-on-one, too much dribbling, didn’t pass well and weren’t creating space. I don’t like where we are on our offense.”
While Lehigh doesn’t figure to offer much of a challenge, they do play solid defense and rest their hopes of winning on 3-point shooting, as they take more 3s than free throws.
