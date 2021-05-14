To be successful at tournament time, your stars need to shine.
Thursday afternoon, the Concord University stars were shining like a beacon in the night in their Mountain East Conference Baseball Tournament opener against Wheeling University.
Pounding out 16 hits and riding a pitching gem from senior starter, Trent Abernathy, the Mountain Lions steamrolled the Cardinals, 15-1.
The win snapped an eight-game tournament losing streak for Concord.
“I think we came out firing on all cylinders. Our pitching was good and we had timely hitting. We played good defense behind that and when you put those three tangibles together, you are going to have a pretty good game,” veteran Concord head coach Kevin Garrett said.
After making a late rally in the final game of the regular season just to qualify for the MEC Tournament, Wheeling head coach, and MEC Coach of the Year, Ryan Lewiski knew his team was in for a battle.
“We knew going into this game that (Concord) was probably one of the hottest teams coming into the (tournament),” Lewiski said. “They had been playing exceptionally well, once they got healthy and got all their guys back together. We knew Abernathy was going to throw strikes. He did it the entire way and we didn’t adjust well enough. Just not one of our better games of baseball.”
All-MEC selection Zach Saryeldin and MEC Player of the Year, Anthony Stehlin gave the Mountain Lions the perfect start with back-to-back singles to open the game.
Second team All-MEC selections, Evan Antonellis and Richard Ortiz followed with RBI singles to stake Abernathy to a quick 2-0 lead.
Wheeling would get one back in the bottom of the first on a double from Luis Dominguez, but that would be as close as the Cardinals would be the rest of the game.
“That was huge and it helped keep up the intensity,” Abernathy said about the first inning runs. “Everybody was excited and the last thing I wanted to do was drain them with a long inning. It kept me sharp and kept me focussed.”
With one of the best one-two punches at the top of their line-up, quick starts have been nothing new for the Mountain Lions.
“That is one of the things we try to do as a team. We try to score some runs and see if the other teams can chase us,” Garrett said. “That way we put the pressure on the other dugout. Our offense did a really good job of that today.”
Concord added a run in the third inning along with three more in the next frame. A double by Saryeldin scored the first two runs in the fourth before he scored on a two-out single from Antonellis for a 6-1 lead.
Wheeling mounted a serious threat in the bottom of the fifth when Abernathy ran into his first tough stretch of the game.
Following a lead-off single, two, one-out walks loaded the bases for the Cardinals creating extreme energy inside the home dugout.
Abernathy proceded to drain all of the energy from the Cardinals with one pitch and a great play from Antonellis at third base.
“That was huge. I just wasn’t hitting my spots and ended up loading the bases,” Abernathy explained. “I came back with a great pitch called by my catcher, Nick Funk. We were confident with what we were going to throw and we got the ground ball we needed.”
The groundball Abernathy needed was just inside the third base line where Antonellis made the key defensive play of the game for Concord.
“That was a really good heads-up play by Evan Antonellis. He didn’t rush, he knew he could make that play by stepping on the bag and throwing it across the diamond,” Garrett said.
The Mountain Lions basically put the game away in the top of the sixth when Funk doubled home a pair of runs with two-outs and then scored on a single from Chris Satcher.
The double from Funk came after a fly ball in foul ground was mis-played in right field when the ball appeared to be lost in the sun.
Funk would add a two-run blast to his day in the eighth inning and finished with six RBI in the contest.
“That is how this game is,,” Lewiski said. “When things are going right, they are going right. When things are going wrong, they seem to find a way to keep happening. Kudos to them. They played a phenomenal game. Their offense was there and we knew it would be. They pitched really well and played really good defense.”
After missing last season due to Covid, the outing for Abernathy, also a second team All-MEC selection, was more than he could have imagined.
“It is amazing. I love that the team welcomed me back, giving me the opportunity to finish my degree and play one more year. To come in hot like we were, you couldn’t draw it up any better,” Abernathy said. “Credit Nick Funk. We were on the same wavelength the entire game. We just pounded the outside of the zone and they were less aggressive than I thought they would be at it. We just lived out there all day and made them pay.”
Concord advances in the winner’s bracket of the double-elimination format and will play Charleston Friday night at 7 p.m., while Wheeling will battle West Virginia State Friday at noon in an elimination game.
CU (16-21) 201 303 024 — 15 16 0
WU (21-10) 100 000 000 — 0 5 3
Pitching — CU: Trent Abernathy and Nick Funk; WU:Jared Naida, Cameron Madden (4), Josh Wessler (6), Vaughn Wiggins (9) and Riley Cameron. WP: Abernathy (5-3); LP: Naida (5-1). Hitting — CU: Saryeldin 3-5 (2rbi, 2b), Stehlin 1-4, Antonellis 2-5 (2rbi), Ortiz 2-4 (3rbi), Funk 3-6 (HR, 2b, 6rbi), Satcher 2-5 (rbi), Michael Dupont 1-4, Brandon Bayne 1-1; WU: Blake Vandiver 1-4, Dominguez 2-4 (rbi), Jacob Murray 1-3, Connor Watt 1-3.