As organizations, businesses and communities continue to assess economic impacts created as residue of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mount Hope-based Harmony for Hope helped support West Virginia families and, in so doing, honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Impacts such as illness, job loss and business closures are prevalent as the Covid-19 crisis continues. And, for many families, Covid-19 has caused "cupboards of southern West Virginia families to go bare faster than ever," according to information supplied by Carrie A. Kidd, Harmony for Hope founding executive director. "The first place many of our local families are finding relief is at their neighborhood food pantries."
Harmony for Hope recently accepted financial donations and food items via the Harmony for Hope MLK Day of Service Southern West Virginia Food Drive, which culminated on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2021. The organization collected a variety of items, including canned soups, pastas, cereals, personal care products and water, which will be distributed to food pantries that support local families.
Harmony for Hope's mission includes supporting ongoing revitalization efforts in Mount Hope and surrounding communities in Fayette, Raleigh and Mercer counties. The group's work is bolstered through shared cultural connections, organizers stress.