Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, West Virginia taxpayers are eligible to claim a motor vehicle property tax adjustment credit, or refund, based on new legislation.
The first motor vehicle personal property tax payment eligible for the credit is the payment made for the second half of the 2023 property tax year.
To qualify for the credit, the tax must be paid between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2024.
To claim the credit, just notify the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Tax Department and pay the first half of your taxes prior to Oct. 1.
The second half of the taxes must then be paid before April 1 to qualify, noted Sheriff Brad Ellison.
If you pay the full year in 2023, you will not be eligible for the credit, Ellison emphasized.
“In order to receive the credit, or refund, in January 2025, the state Tax Department recommends paying the half of taxes due before Oct. 1, 2023, then paying the second half of taxes due on or after Jan. 1, 2024, but before April 1, 2024,” explained Mike Cook, county assessor.
Taxpayers must pay the second half by March 1 in order to receive an early-payment discount.
The tax credit is only available for the actual taxes paid. If an early-payment discount is applied, the tax credit is limited to the amount actually paid after deduction of the discount.
The adjustment credit can be claimed on a 2024 West Virginia income tax return, which will be filed in 2025.
Only individuals and business motor vehicle owners may qualify for the motor vehicle property tax adjustment credit.
Taxpayers that do not owe West Virginia income taxes and are not required to file a state income tax return will be able to file a claim for the credit/refund in early 2025 for the motor vehicle property taxes they paid in the required time period.
Again, personal property taxes paid in 2023 cannot be claimed for the tax credit, officials emphasized.
Cook notes that taxpayers should contact his office at 304-732-8000 between July 1 and Oct. 1, 2023 to ensure they are assessed for 2024.
“Failure to do so could result in your ineligibility to receive this tax credit,” he said.
In a related tax matter, NADA values have increased for the 2023 tax year, Cook said.
“It is possible that you will see an increase in value on your vehicles on your 2023 tax bill.
“On Sept. 15, 2021, Gov. (Jim) Justice issued Executive Order No. 25-21 that addressed the nation-wide, inflated vehicle values due to supply issues created from the coronavirus pandemic.
“This executive order directed the state tax commissioner to compile a schedule of automobile values based on the lowest values shown in a nationally-accepted used car guide (NADA) from the current year or the previous year, whichever was lower.
“The state tax commissioner found that the values from the previous year were lower. Therefore, we used the NADA values from July 1, 2020 for the tax bill,” Cook explained.
“Unfortunately, some of the values have not decreased in the last year. The Executive Order was a one-time deal in the hopes that the market would recover,” he said.
For more information about the tax credit, taxpayers may visit the West Virginia Tax Division online at tax.wv.gov.
