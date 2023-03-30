Now that spring break is in full swing, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is asking spring break travelers to practice caution and common sense.
With that, Morrisey is warning parents and students on spring break about the dangers of fentanyl.
“Everyone should be aware of the serious danger posed by fentanyl, which is tainting the entire supply of illegal drugs and counterfeit pills,” Morrisey emphasized.
“Our young people should be especially wary while they are enjoying their spring break of the danger of this lethal substance,” he said.
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic painkiller, 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are killing nearly 70,000 Americans a year, and is now a leading cause of death among adults 18 to 45.
Just two milligrams of fentanyl can be a fatal dose, Morrisey warned.
The Drug Enforcement Administration warns that six out of 10 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills contain a potentially lethal dose.
Morrisey also warned of the rise of drugs laced with the horse tranquilizer xylazine, especially fentanyl.
“Xylazine is only making our opioid epidemic worse, making it harder for overdose victims to be revived,” the attorney general said.
“Xylazine is yet another reason to say no to illegal drugs and counterfeit pills.
“We are at the front lines of the fentanyl crisis, which starts with ingredients made in China sent to Mexican drug cartels to be made into finished fentanyl and shipped across the border in alarming rates, where it touches every corner of our country.”
The attorney general is fighting back hard against the fentanyl menace. He has called on the Biden Administration to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction and designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.
He has also sued the Department of Homeland Security for changing border policies without considering the impact on the deadly flow of fentanyl into the United States and across the country.
