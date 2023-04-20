Country music entertainer Morgan White will headline the Mullens Dogwood Festival. White will take the stage for her free concert Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
White grew up in Mingo County and always knew that “singing would carry her far beyond the Appalachian peaks that she calls home.”
Her first album, “I’m Gone,” produced two No. 1 singles. The album’s title track, “I’m Gone,” remained at the top of the charts for 12 consecutive weeks on Hot Country Radio in the Carolinas.
In 2017, White released her self-titled sophomore album. The album, all co-penned by White, produced her first nationally-released single “Sad and Lonely.”
In 2019, she signed a recording contract with MC1 Nashville/ Sony Orchard and released the single “Good Thing Gone,” written by Nashville songwriters Carly Pearce, Joel Shewmake, and Allison Veltz and produced by Grammy-nominated producer Sal Oliveri.
White wrapped up her 2019 tour at the Josie Music Awards with three nominations and took home the Female Entertainer of the Year award.
In 2021, she signed with NashTown Entertainment and released “Take Me.”
She has performed pre-concert shows with Keith Urban and Brad Paisley and shared the stage with Home Free, Deana Carter, Trick Pony, among numerous others.
The fireworks display, by Grande Finale Fireworks, will immediately follow the Morgan White concert.
The WV Experience, who perform country, rock and blues, will take the stage prior to White’s concert on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
JonBen Slate will be featured on stage at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Scheduled April 26-29, the festival will kick-off with the first Trivia Night Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Rusted Musket.
The Gospel Singaleers will take the stage at 6 p.m. and will provide the festival’s first Wednesday evening entertainment, according to Susan England, Dogwood Festival Committee president. During previous festivals, the first evening only featured vendors and carnival rides, she noted.
Carnival rides, provided by Gambill Amusement, will open at 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.
On Thursday and Friday, educational programs and exhibits will open at 10 a.m. in the Veterans Memorial Building.
Activities on the stage will begin with the festival dedications at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Buddy Allen and The Cheat River Band will be featured on the main stage Thursday at 8 p.m. following the 92.7 The Mix Idol Contest at 6 p.m.
The Tankersley Funeral Home Dogwood Memorial Tree Planting ceremony is scheduled on stage at 5 p.m. on Friday.
David Runion is well known to southern West Virginia audiences. Runion will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday.
Whiskey and Wine will be featured at 8:30 p.m. on stage Friday.
Additional returning activities will include a variety of vendors, rubber ducky race, sidewalk chalk contest, spaghetti eating contest, the tree planting ceremony, among numerous others.
•••
Following the Dogwood Memorial Tree planting ceremony on Friday, Ray Toler and the Wyoming County Honor Guard will be honored for their volunteer services.
Norvell Ray Toler is “living life with a purpose.” Born in Mullens, Toler is a talented musician, performing with The Crossmen Quartet and Gospel High Tones. He also worked for C92 Radio and played gospel music requests on Sunday evenings.
After years of work in various retail stores, Toler began working in law enforcement. He was the chief of police In Mullens, an officer in Keystone, worked at the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department, and served as a dispatcher for Wyoming County 911.
During his tenure in law enforcement, Toler was injured while making an arrest. Forced to retired due to the disability, he needed something to fill his days.
“The Lord opened an opportunity for me, with the help of Sheriff Sherill Parker, to be chaplain for the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.”
As a volunteer chaplain, Toler said his days are now busy. Five to six days a week – sometimes with multiple funerals in a day – Toler escorts funerals. A service that not only frees up road deputies, but is also an immense service for the families who have lost loved ones.
Since he began serving in this capacity, Toler has attended nearly 500 funerals each year.
When not escorting funerals, Toler can be found visiting the sick and elderly.
Wyoming County Honor Guard members continue to serve their fellow comrades and their families.
For the service member who has passed and the family left behind, this last humble act by the Wyoming County Honor Guard is the culminating act of gratitude from a nation built on the selfless service and sacrifices of men and women of the United States armed forces.
The team’s mission is to provide and coordinate the appropriate final tribute to eligible veterans, acknowledging their faithful and honorable service to the State of West Virginia and nation. The Military Funeral Honors Program is committed to serving veterans and their families.
Honor Guard members include Michael Acord, Avery Bailey, Barbara Caldwell, Everett Cochran, William Cox, Cecil Criss, Frank Elkins, William Elkins, Joel Higley, Denny Hurley;
Denny Lester, Paul Jeffrey, Ronnie McKinney, James Martin, Stanley Powers, Steve Reece, John Roach, Johnny Sansom, Joel Toler, James Walker, and Curtis Weaver.
•••
A new annual addition to the 2023 Mullens Dogwood Festival is the “Dogwood Festival Honors.” The festival will recognize those who strive to make their hometown a better place to live.
“There are so many individuals that have made an impact on Mullens and Wyoming County,” England emphasized.
Inaugural honorees will be honored Saturday at 5 p.m. on the stage.
“The individuals are being recognized for taking their time and talents to represent their hometown while giving back to the area,” England noted.
Honorees include the following:
Herbie Brooks has been a champion for the city of Mullens since his teenage years and continues today as a city commissioner and also serves as assistant basketball coach at Wyoming County East High School.
A member of the 1982, 1983 and 1984 Mullens High School basketball teams, Brooks set a state tournament record of 50 points in the semi-final game as a junior in 1983, which still stands. He won the Bill Evans Award as West Virginia Boys High School Basketball Player of the Year in 1984 and was a Street and Smith and Converse High School All-American.
After leaving Mullens High School, Brooks was a three-year starter for the West Virginia University men’s basketball team, participating in three NCAA basketball tournaments. He was a two-year team captain, became the 25th player to score 1,000 points, and participated in the inaugural NIT pre-season tournament and upset No. 10 Auburn in the first game. He earned his four-year degree and continued to work on his masters.
Brooks also played semi-professional basketball for five years after college in the United States, Canada, and Hungary.
“Let me know what you need and I will help.” This is the mantra of live-long Mullens resident Jeff England.
After establishing England’s Excavating LLC, he not only has donated numerous hours of labor for projects in the area, but also financial assistance to ensure programs and activities, especially those for children, the elderly and veterans come to fruition.
In the past few weeks, he has worked to ensure the city stage and area around it are upgraded and ready for the Dogwood Festival.
The Veteran’s Memorial in the city parking lot, the annual Mullens Christmas tree, Mullens Dogwood Festival, Wyoming County Toy Fund, Shop with a Cop, and Wyoming County East High School sports are just a few of the programs he has supported.
Sara Lou Frank‘s Christian faith has guided her since she was a teenager and she lives by the adage “Bloom where you are planted.”
Frank retired from the People’s Bank of Mullens with 30 years of service, taught vocational education for the Neighborhood Youth Corps in Pineville, worked at the Maben Post Office, Raleigh County Convention Center, and Tamarack.
Attending the First Church of God in South Mullens for the past 75 years, she has served as a Sunday School teacher for 70 years and on the Board of Trustees for 21 years.
She was the first Girl Scout leader in Mullens, a 4-H volunteer since 2001, the treasurer of the 4-H Leaders Association, a camp counselor, assisted with the State Fair of West Virginia, assisted with numerous fund raisers and educational trips for the youth of Wyoming County.
She received the Outstanding 4-H Leader Award from WVU Extension in 2006 and 2016. As part of her WVU Extension Service, she was appointed by the West Virginia Board of Governors to the Wyoming County Extension Service Committee and has served three terms.
She has also served as a Mullens Dogwood Festival Committee member since 2005, currently serving as treasurer; is a 68-year member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority; is Southern Highlands Mental Health Board of Directors president; Wyoming County Council on Aging board member; Mullens Community Choir member; Golden Girls of Mullens member and Mullens Area Chamber of Commerce member.
“Serving God while serving others” is Linda McClure.
A lifelong Mullens resident, McClure has volunteered with the Mullens Area Food Bank since it was founded in 1982 in Itmann. She has worked countless hours to ensure those in need are provided with food. After the food bank moved to Mullens, McClure became the food bank program leader, volunteering even more hours.
She attends the Corinne Church of God, is a member of the Mullens Ministerial Association, is a Mountain Heart Board of Trustees member, Flood Committee member, and Wyoming County Toy Fund 19-year volunteer.
Billed as the “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” Christy Martin grew up in Mullens. She began playing sports early with her love for competition evident at Concord College, where she played basketball while earning a bachelor of science degree in education.
During college, she entered a Toughman/Toughwoman contest and became hooked on boxing, starting what would be a lifelong journey.
In 1993, Martin signed a promotional contract with world renowned boxing promoter Don King.
She started boxing on some of the biggest pay-per-view cards in the sport, headlined by Hall of Famers Mike Tyson, Julio Caesar Chavez, Felix Trinidad and Evander Holyfield.
An exciting and bloody victory on the undercard of the heavyweight championship bout between Mike Tyson and Frank Bruno landed her on the cover of Sports Illustrated (April 15, 1996). Martin’s fame skyrocketed, leading to her appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” an episode on the “Roseanne” sitcom, along with many other high-profile shows on the television show circuit.
Over the next eight years, she fought in some of boxing’s most famous arenas, including Madison Square Garden and Caesars Palace, places that had not previously hosted women’s boxing.
One of her greatest honors came in 1996 when one of her training sessions was opened to the public and held in the heart of Time Square, closing the famous Manhattan landmark to a packed New York City crowd. Martin was also the grand marshal for the International Boxing Hall of Fame induction weekend in 1996 and a repeated guest for the next several years.
During her success, she owned and supported a boxing gym in Orlando and then moved the gym to Apopka, Fla. She was named the Florida coach for the Golden Gloves team that traveled to compete in the national tournament in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2008.
In November 2010, Martin was a victim of a severe domestic violence attack, during which she was stabbed repeatedly, shot, and left for dead by her then husband Jim Martin, who is now serving 25 years in prison.
The attack also ended a three-year addiction to cocaine, which she had turned to during her bouts with depression in order to endure the years of physical and mental abuse she had been privately dealing with during her marriage. She has turned much of her focus to speaking out against domestic violence and trying to help victims and survivors regain their life confidence.
She concluded her career in 2012 with an impressive 49 victories, two WBC World Championships, and was named WBC Emeritus Champion.
Martin is considered a legend by boxing pundits and publications for both her skills inside the ring and the gender barriers she broke during her career.
Martin was the first female boxer to be inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, she was also included in the first class of fighters inducted into the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame; in 2018, was included in the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame as well as The National Boxing Hall of Fame, and, in 2019, was inducted into the Carolina’s Legends Hall of Fame.
In 2020, she was among first class of female fighters to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall Of Fame.
North Carolina boxing fans recognized Martin as the Promoter of the Year in 2017. Christy Martin Promotions replaced Pink Promotions Inc. in 2018 to start a display of championship-quality boxing. Christy Martin Promotions was once again named North Carolina Promoter of the Year in 2018.
Christy’s Champs is a non-profit that will assist victims and survivors of domestic violence. Christy’s Champs recently joined forces with Turning Point Domestic Violence Center and Shelter to provide a program that will help the children of victims and survivors as well as survivors themselves. The program will consist of boxing, MMA with emphasis on life training.
Martin’s life story has been written into a major motion picture. The movie will focus on the barriers broken, the rise and stardom of the women’s boxing legend, while simultaneously depicting her personal fall and life struggles in and out of the ring.
Ron Borges has written a book about Martin’s life, which was released in June.
Netflix also released a feature documentary in 2021.
Martin also works closely with the WBC as an ambassador for boxing as well as WBC Cares event. WBA/NABA also works closely with Martin as she has two boxers that hold their titles.
She recently signed with Striking Beauties Boxing Gym as chief program director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.