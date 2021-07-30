Moon named ASUN associate commissioner for football

huntington — Lee Moon’s retirement didn’t last long.
The former Marshall University athletic director retired as the AD at North Florida on June 30 after 12 years there. On Tuesday, he was hired by the Atlantic Sun Conference as associate commissioner for football.
Moon will head the operation and administration of ASUN Football, which begins this fall.
“I’m extremely excited to help impact the league through the growth of the ASUN with the addition of football,” Moon said. “As a former football coach and administrator for many years, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to get back to my roots with football and help strengthen the ASUN for the long term, while also serving the mission of the league.”
Moon was athletic director at Marshall from 1988 through 1996 and oversaw the Thundering Herd football program’s rise from NCAA Division I-AA to I-A. He also served as AD at UAB (2003-09) and Wyoming (1996-2003).
“God has blessed me throughout my career with the opportunity of working alongside amazing people at some pretty special places,” Moon said, counting Marshall among them. “I am truly thankful and appreciative to everybody who has supported and helped mold me into the person I am.”
“We are extremely excited and pleased to have a new team member that has such a broad and thorough background in football, in the NCAA, and in the ASUN,” ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart said. “Coach Moon gives us experienced and proven leadership for our ASUN football programs. This move also supports overall commitment that we will not reduce emphasis, focus or support for ASUN basketball or any sport in the ASUN portfolio.”