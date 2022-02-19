montgomery — On a cold and windy day with a scattering of snow flurries, the Montgomery community gathered Friday to christen a project which is expected to offer area residents hours of enjoyment as the weather turns more agreeable.
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., was among those dignitaries speaking at the ribbon cutting Friday for The Pier at 6th and Adams, adjacent to the Montgomery General Hospital parking building.
Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram, Smithers Mayor Dr. Anne Cavalier, Fayette County Commissioner John Brenemen, Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler, and other local leaders and legislative representatives were also present and discussed the project.
“Today is a great day for Montgomery, and all those who love to get outside and experience the natural beauty of West Virginia,” Miller said in a press release. “After years of hard work, I am thrilled to see this new pier and park open to the public.
“This pier is proof of the great things that can happen when we work together at all levels of government to deliver for the Mountain State. I am excited to see West Virginians enjoy the fresh air with friends and loved ones at this pier for years to come.”
“We’re making memories this morning, aren’t we?” Ingram said to those assembled. “The dream for this pier started on May 28, 2013. … On Sept. 26 of 2013, we consummated the purchase of the property. A dear friend of all of ours, Sandy Huddleston (Ingram motioned to Huddleston in the crowd), went to the Fayette County Commission and bought this property on a tax sale.”
The city had to reconcile with three Native-American tribes in order for the project to move along, Ingram said.
David White, at the time a city council member and now the Montgomery recorder, has “just worked tirelessly” on “bringing this day here that we can celebrate this,” said Ingram.
The site was cleared in part when a burned-out house was dismantled by White and work release crews from Mount Olive Correctional Center and AmeriCorps VISTA workers, the mayor said. “He (White) and a former city employee drove the first four pilings to get this project started.”
White and (city administrator) Angela Tackett secured a $5,000 Governors Community Participation Grant to further the project along, and city council successfully applied for a 50-50 grant from the Land Water Conservation Fund, with council approving a $100,000 match to the LWCF funds.
The city also applied for and received a Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation grant of $37,000 to install a kayak launch and access facilities on the site in the future, and the Coal Heritage Foundation provided a $12,000 grant for an informational kiosk.
Thus far, about $240,000 has been spent, but “we still have a long ways to go,” Ingram said.
The city unsuccessfully applied for earmark monies to aid with funding, Ingram said.
“We plan to re-apply for earmark funding in the next window of opportunity,” he said.
Original pre-Covid-19 bids came in at $200,000 for the entire park. Post-Covid, bids from four contractors ranged from $670,000 to $899,000.
“That’s what Covid did to us,” Ingram said.
About $439,000 is needed to expand further, so “if there’s anybody here that has any money and wants to make a donation, we’ll certainly do that.”
Future work includes the kayak launch and second-level of river access.
The mayor thanked, among others, Montgomery City Council, the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, Coal Heritage Foundation, Land Water Conservation Fund, John McGarrity of the West Virginia Department of Commerce, Fayette County and Kanawha County commissions, Region 4 PDC, Rep. Carol Miller and other legislative representatives and “everyone who wrote support letters to make this day possible.”
“I can’t be happier,” he said.
John Frisby is president of the Montgomery Board of Parks and Recreation, and the fishing pier is one of the parks considered under the board’s supervision.
“Where we are right now will be great,” said Frisby. “The water access for residents in Montgomery that don’t live on the river is not always easy. You have the marina is really the only place you can go, because (under the bridge) you’re not supposed to go under and fish. People do it, even if they’re not supposed to.”
“Now we’re going to afford the people of Montgomery and the community, not just the residents of Montgomery, a place that they can have water access to go fish, to go sit on the water, to go look at the water,” he added.
There will be on-street parking, and other parking options are being evaluated, Frisby said.
“As the president of the park board and obviously a resident of Montgomery, you see these things and you want to get more people to come to town. It’s like the Hatfield-McCoy Trails and some of these other things coming to town, it’s going to give people who have never come here a reason to actually stop in Montgomery and see what we have to offer.
“I just think that’s how we get back to being a viable community again. We start to do more and have more reasons to come across the bridge or stop in town, to eat at places like Fruits of Labor, and to utilize our pier.”
“Even more so,” he said, “if we can get the Montgomery Recreation and Aquatic Center (Neal D. Baisi Center) up and running, it will just be more of a destination than an afterthought.”
