Mitchell Stadium proceeds to next round of USA Today poll

bluefield — Mitchell Stadium has won the first round of an online vote being conducted by USA Today to name America’s best high school football stadium.
That means Mitchell will now go on to complete in the round of eight, as the first voting, which ended Monday, eliminated eight of the 16 chosen to compete in a playoff format.
Mitchell Stadium bested Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon, Ohio by a vote of 147,042 to 131,300.
The next round will feature Mitchell Stadium going head-to-head with the Round Valley Ensphere in Eagar, Ari., the only domed stadium in the country created for high school football. The Ensphere, built in 1991, can accommodate 5,500 spectators.
The iconic Mitchell Stadium, which was built in 1936 through the country’s Great Depression public works program, can seat 10,000.
Round Valley bested The Star of Frisco, Texas by a vote of 17,868 to 14,238.
The second round of voting begins today and ends Sunday. The winners will reduce the field of contenders to four.
Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout said just being a part of the 16 is national recognition that will help put Bluefield on the map.
To move on to the next round is “amazing,” he said.
In fact, Mitchell Stadium is the one of only three stadiums east of the Mississippi River. Here are the cities and states where the other stadiums not mentioned above are located: San Francisco, Canton, Ohio, Monument Valley, Utah, Hurricane, Utah, Guthrie, Okla., Oahu, Hawaii, El Paso, Texas, Odessa, Texas, Allen, Texas, Pendleton, Oregon, Barrow, Ark., and Tacoma, Wash.
Rideout was also impressed with the number of votes in the Mitchell-Paul Brown matchup with more than 278,000 total votes, far outdistancing the vote totals from any other first-round matchup.
“I am excited,” he said. “I am really pleased. It just goes to show you how much of an impact Mitchell Stadium made on peoples’ lives and they remember it.”
Rideout said the first round is over and round two begins today.
“We need to continue voting,” he said, adding that he has contacted friends as far away as Afghanistan to help out, and they did.
Not only is being selected to compete and then win the first round exciting, he said this recognition should help the stadium with its current effort to host the high school playoff championship games next year.
“We have one of the top stadiums in the nation and we do not host the state playoffs,” he said. “The state should take a look at us. We need to be seriously considered. This is certainly an iconic stadium for West Virginia and our region.”
Rideout said he is urging everyone to spread the word on social media and get the votes in.
“I am excited about winning this as much as anyone else,” he said. “But it takes perseverance and commitment.”
Former Del. Marty Gearheart has been leading the effort to bring those playoff games to Mitchell Stadium, forming a committee and planning to make a bid in December to host the AAA, AA and A championship games in 2020.
“I don’t think there is any doubt that one of the big reasons to bring the championship games here is Mitchell Stadium,” he said. “It’s iconic. Everyone knows that. The fact it’s getting national recognition is a confirmation of what we already knew.”
Gearheart said it is a “high honor” to be part of the contest.
“It’s a great place to play football and a great place for the state championship games,” he said. “To have an iconic stadium is a big part of the proposal.”
According to USA Today, its sports staff narrowed the field down to 16 by looking at America’s “most authentic sporting cathedrals, a selection of 16 unique and spectacular high school football stadiums, each notable in its own way. Some feature spectacular natural beauty, while others boast awe-inspiring facilities. A handful possess history and tradition handed down from generations ago.”
Stadiums across the country were reviewed to “find the fields and facilities that are most unique for some reason or another. We started with a group of more than 30 stadiums par excellence, then whittled down to our group of 16 via rigorous internal debate between the USA TODAY High School Sports staff in an effort to balance facility strengths.”
To cast a vote, go to usatodayhss.com/2019/vote-americas-best-high-school-football-stadiums.
