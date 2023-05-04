Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) Secretary Harold Ward announced the recommendation of six AML Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program projects that will utilize nearly $26 million in federal grant funding for economic development at abandoned mine land sites across the state.
The WVDEP’s Office of Abandoned Mine Lands and Reclamation (AML) administers the grant funding, which is provided by the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.
Grant applications were evaluated by a committee of representatives from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, West Virginia Department of Commerce, West Virginia Department of Transportation, and the Governor’s Office.
The U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement must also give final approval of the projects and amounts awarded.
To qualify, the proposed economic development projects must be located on or adjacent to mine sites that ceased operations prior to the signing of the Surface Mine Control and Reclamation Act on Aug. 3, 1977.
Since 2016, the program has committed more than $180 million in grant funding to assist projects across West Virginia coalfields.
The recommended projects include the following:
• Mingo County: Cinderella Adventure Resort – $3,080,886. The project will be built on 4,600 acres in the unincorporated town of Cinderella, which includes 22 miles of Hatfield McCoy Trails. When fully funded, the Cinderella Adventure Resort proposes the construction of the Cinderella Adventure Lake, a restaurant-store-event center and entertainment venue, conference center, 15 cabins, 20 RV sites, and the renovation of the historic Cinderella Company.
• McDowell County: Range 1 training facility – $2,058,050. Construction of a 900-acre state and local law enforcement and military training facility. Once complete, the facility will consist of a main operations building, 10 cottages, a less-than-lethal training facility, multiple shooting ranges, and a 300-acre land navigation and wilderness survival area, which will provide a realistic training environment for U.S. military members and enhance the capabilities of state and local law enforcement officers.
• Wood County: Mountwood Park Trail Center and Campground – $2,600,247. The project will construct a state-of-the-art trail-side campground and 5 to 7 miles of new, bike-optimized trails in the soon-to-launch Mountaineer Trail Network.
• Tucker County: Davis Center Headquarters Facility – $12,500,000. Funding to repurpose and revitalize existing structures in the Davis area for local residents and visitors to include multi-family dwellings, community arts center, community shops, outdoor amphitheater, office spaces, bike park and trailhead connectivity to existing trail system, wellness center, and a STEM educational facility.
• Tucker County: Tap Room Co-working Synergy Center and Apartments – $727,000. The multi-use, shovel-ready construction project in Thomas will provide decentralized, flexible workspace options to attract and retain remote workers, entrepreneurs, and freelancers. The facility will house a co-working and small business center with support services to foster economic growth and diversification, job creation, and capital investment, as well as 10 critically-needed workforce housing units.
• Harrison County: Stonewood I-79 Development – $5,000,000. The project consists of site development of 393 acres of previously strip-mined land in Stonewood, located on both sides of I-79.
The reclaimed, developed site will be suitable for industrial, commercial, and/or residential use and spur economic growth and development in the area.
