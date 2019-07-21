chillicothe, ohio — It’s been the story of the West Virginia Miners’ season — build some momentum, only to have it crushed.
That happened again Saturday as the the visiting Miners had their two-game win streak snapped against the Chillicothe Paints, yielding 16 hits in a 15-3 loss.
The Paints took no time making up for their previous two defeats, scoring four runs in the opening inning. They kept their foot on the gas in the third, loading the bases with one out en route to a six-run inning for a 10-1 lead.
The Miners’ lone highlight of the night came in the top of the third when Clayton Mehlbauer hit a home run to make it a 4-1 game at the time.
The Miners will return to Beckley today for a game against Lafayette before the all-star break. First pitch is set for 2:35 p.m.