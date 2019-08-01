terre haute, ind. — Grabbing a lead only to see it dwindle has been the theme of the West Virginia Miners’ season.
That trend continued again Wednesday night as the Miners surrendered a 3-0 first inning lead, falling 11-4 on the road to the Terre Haute Rex.
The Miners pounded out three hits in the opening frame, using them to build an early lead, but by the fourth inning, the Rex had tied the game.
In the fifth they opened the floodgates, pounding out five runs, eventually adding three more in seventh.
The Miners lone highlight the rest of the way came in the eighth inning when Ross Mulhall launched a solo home run for the games final run. The Miners (18-35) will travel to Chillicothe today before returning to Beckley for two more games against the Paints.
First pitch for tonight’s game is slated for 7:05 p.m.