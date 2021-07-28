Miners skid extended to five games, lose 10-4 to Mill Rats

The Johnstown Mill Rats broke open a one-run game with by scoring five in the bottom of the 8th inning to bust out and claim a 10-4 victory over the West Virginia Miners at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. The Mill Rats have now won three straight games and climbed into first place in the Ohio River Valley second half standings.
It was a much tighter game than the final score would indicate. The Mill Rats needed to use some some small ball to inch ahead of the Miners in this one. Johnstown received seven strong inning from its bullpen, recorded four double plays on defense, and stole three bases on offense in a tightly contested game for the first seven innings.
Johnstown manager Parker Lynn appreciated his team accomplishing the little things before the bats took over in the 8th inning.
“Up until that big inning, that’s playoff baseball and those are the kind of games we’ve seen the last three or four nights at the tail end of last week and obviously the start of this week,” the Johnstown skipper said. “When you’re in close ballgames 3-2, 4-3, or whatever it was, the little are the big things that matter.”
Johnstown took its first lead of the game in the sixth inning. Trey Lipscomb and Ben Newbert got things going with back-to-back singles. An error brought home Lipscomb, while Newbert came home on a sacrifice fly from Pete Capobianco to make the score 3-2 in favor of the Mill Rats.
West Virginia quickly responded to regain the lead in the top half of the seventh highlighted by an RBI double from Richard Ortiz.
The Johnstown squad used some small ball to get back into the game and take the lead. DJ Alexander led off with a single, he advanced to third on a Christian Scott base hit, and Scott subsequently stole second base, one of three steals for the University of Tennessee product.
Lipscomb, a teammate of Scott’s at Tennessee, and Newhart brought home both runners on consecutive sacrifice flies. Lynn likes the brand of baseball Scott and Lipscomb have brought to his team in this second half.
“(Scott’s) a high-level baseball player, he and Trey both,” Lynn said. “They’re high-level baseball players and I think one day we’re going to be seeing both of them at the next level. With our guys seeing them play the way they do, it raises their game play. So with those guys setting the example with their speed and their baseball IQ, it really raises the baseball IQ of our entire team.”
Johnstown was not out of the woods yet. Mill rats reliever Gabe Mallo walked the first two runners in the top of the 8th, but managed to work himself out of his own jam to preserve the lead.
“This second half our bullpen has been outstanding,” Lynn said. “Especially compared to the last half and now we’re rolling guys out there that we know we’re confident that get that done with the defense we have and the confidence we have with our back end bullpen and defense is tremendous.”
In the bottom half of the 8th, Johnstown sent ten men to the plate and scored five runs. The inning was highlighted by a two-run double from DJ Alexander, followed by an RBI triple from Scott.
The Johnstown centerfielder finished 4-for-5 with three runs scored and three stolen bases. His speed played a pivotal role for the Mill Rats on Monday.
“Everyday it’s something I work on and I feel like my speed can help this team in all aspects as well as my team back home,” he said.
The Mill Rats will continue their four game homestead on Tuesday against West Virginia and will wake up with a half-game lead over the Chillicothe Paints for first place.
“We’re coming together pretty well,” said Scott. “It’s getting towards the end of the season so we’re starting to play more serious baseball. So I feel like we’re all clicking and on all four cylinders.”