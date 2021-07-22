springfield, ohio — Richard Ortiz snapped out of a long slump with his second two-homer game and the West Virginia Miners survived a slugfest for a 17-16 win over Champion City Wednesday night.
Ortiz, who had one hit in his last 18 at-bats going into the game, hit a three-run homer in the second to give the Miners a 5-1 lead. He added another three-run blast in the sixth, this one putting the Miners up 16-8.
Ortiz, who was a second-team All-Mountain East Conference selection at Concord this spring, also hit two home runs in his debut, a 7-6 win over Johnstown on July 13.
He added a bases-loaded walk in the fifth for a seven-RBI night.
Even with Ortiz’s big night, the game was in danger until the end.
The Kings fought off an eight-run deficit with five runs in the sixth and two in the eighth and trailed 17-15 in the ninth. Treyben Funderburg led off with a single and moved to second on a balk. Ben Ross singled, moving Funderburg to third, and Ross took second on the throw.
Funderburg scored on a sacrifice fly by Mitchell Okuley to make it a one-run game.
After Ethan Krizen was intentionally walked, Lukas Galdoni reached on a fielder’s choice but Ross was forced at third for the second out. Krizen was then forced at third on a ground ball by Bo Seccombe to end the game.
The teams combined for 31 hits.
Reece Yeargain and Chase Swain both had three hits for the Miners, while Isaac Miller and Bradley McLean drove in three runs each. Luke Chung, Brandon Galindo and McClean had two hits apiece.
Seccombe hit two home runs and had five RBIs for the Kings. Krizen and Funderburg also homered.
Eric Gustofson (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing eight hits and eight runs over five innings. It was first decision in eight appearances.
The Miners will visit Chillicothe tonight at 7:05 p.m.