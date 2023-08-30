The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced new hunting regulations for migratory game birds will go into effect Sept. 1 in accordance with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s annual guidelines.
Most notably, the new regulations include an increase in the mallard duck daily bag limit. Hunters may now harvest four mallards a day, with no more than two hens. For more information about the change, see the Atlantic Flyway Council’s article on mallard harvest management, which has been made available to download at WVdnr.gov/waterfowl-hunting.
The 2023-24 migratory game bird seasons are scheduled as follows:
• Mourning dove: Sept. 1-Oct. 8, Oct. 30-Nov. 12, Dec. 18-Jan. 24.
• Sora and Virginia rail: Sept. 1-Nov. 9.
• Wilson’s snipe: Sept. 1-Dec. 16.
• Early Canada goose: Sept. 1-10.
• Canada goose, white-fronted geese, snow and blue goose: Oct. 1-21, Nov. 6-12, Dec. 11- Jan. 31.
• Duck, coots and merganser: Oct. 1-14, Nov. 6-12, Dec. 24–Jan. 31.
• Scaup: Oct. 1-14, Nov. 6-12, Dec. 24-Jan. 11, Jan. 12-31.
• Gallinules: Oct. 1-14, Dec. 7-Jan. 31.
• Woodcock: Oct. 14-Nov. 18, Nov. 27-Dec. 5.
• Brant: Jan. 2-31.
Hunters are also encouraged to take note of the two youth waterfowl season dates, scheduled Sept. 16 and Nov. 4.
Federal regulations require all licensed migratory bird hunters, including lifetime license holders and senior citizens, to register with the Migratory Bird Harvest Information Program and carry proof of registration while hunting. HIP cards are free and available at all hunting license agents and online at WVhunt.com.
Waterfowl hunters 16 years and older must also possess a federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp, also known as a Duck Stamp, which must be signed by the hunter across the stamp’s face. Duck Stamps can be purchased at thelocal post office, by phoning 800-782-6724, or by going to USPS.com/shop.
Hunters are also reminded to report harvested banded birds online at reportband.gov.
For more information about West Virginia’s migratory game bird seasons, hunters should consult the 2023-24 West Virginia Migratory Bird Hunting Regulations summary, available at WVDNR district offices and at WVdnr.gov/hunting-regulations.
