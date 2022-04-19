Midland Trail's Chapman to play soccer for Golden Bears

Sydney Chapman has relished her time at Midland Trail High School, but she’s also poised to embrace a new challenge.
Chapman recently inked a letter of intent to enroll at WVU Tech in Beckley and play for the Golden Bears’ women’s soccer team.
The notion of advancing to play at the next level hadn’t consumed Chapman, but the idea did take root more in recent months.
“I never really considered it until I played my last game, and I was like ‘I’m going to miss this,’” she said. “So, I might as well play (in college).”
Chapman was a midfielder for the Patriot soccer squad. She says she’s going to miss her time in Hico. “I loved it here.”
Collegiately, Chapman is anticipating the coming years. She’s looking forward to “meeting new people and making new memories, in soccer and with the school.”
To have success with the Golden Bears, she says her main area of improvement will involve communications. “I need to work on my communication skills on the field, really, but that’s pretty much (the big thing).”
She added that she could use some work on her defensive skills, too.
While she competed as a member of the Midland Trail track and field team, soccer is her love and has always been her go-to sport, Chapman said. “I’ve played since probably I was like three years old.”
Her recent signing day and the opportunity to continue playing the sport she loves “just means the world to me.”
