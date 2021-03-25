Middle School Basketball Scores
Boys
Park 50, Beckley-Stratton 36
P: Coby Dillon 19, Johvon Davis 15
BS: Keller Heffernan 20, MJ Staples 11
Park 50, Trap Hill 29
P: Johvon Davis 13, Preston Clary 11
TH: J. Acord 8, K. Bowman 8
Baileysville 54, Pineville 44
B (5-0): Kadein Vance 20, Kyler Kenneda 17
P (4-2): Landon Hodges 16, Zach Hunt 13, Konnor Fox 11
Next: Today at Pineville
Girls
Pineville 64, Baileysville 21
P: Kaitlyn Trent 14, Kaylee Ellis 13, Michaela Brooks 10, Raylyn Trent 10
B: T. Morgan 17
Next: Today at Baileysville
Eastern Greenbrier 41, Princeton 23
EG (5-0): Rian White 14, Kennedy Stewart 9, McKenna McClure 8
P: Asia Collins 10
Next: Eastern Greenbrier Monday at Peterstown
Park 37, Independence 30
P: Josie Cross 13, Abby Dillon 12
I: Alivia Monroe 13, Harmony Davis 11
Womens NCAA Tournament
ALAMO REGION
First Round
Sunday, March 21
At Alamodome
San Antonio
Stanford 87, Utah Valley 44
At Bill Greehey Arena
San Antonio
Oklahoma St. 84, Wake Forest 61
Monday, March 22
At Bill Greehey Arena
San Antonio
Missouri St. 70, UC Davis 51
At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
Austin, Texas
Wright St. 66, Arkansas 62
At Alamodome
San Antonio
Oregon 67, South Dakota 47
At Bill Greehey Arena
San Antonio
Georgia 67, Drexel 53
Northwestern 62, UCF 51
At Alamodome
San Antonio
Louisville 74, Marist 43
Second Round
Tuesday, March 23
At UTSA Convocation Center
Stanford 73, Oklahoma St. 62
Wednesday, March 24
At UTSA Convocation Center
Missouri St. 64, Wright St. 39
At Alamodome
Oregon 57, Georgia 50
Louisville 62, Northwestern 53
At Alamodome
Regional Semifinals
Saturday, March 27
Stanford vs. Missouri St., TBA
Louisville vs. Oregon, TBA
Regional Championship
Monday, March 29
Semifinal winners, TBA
HEMISFAIR REGION
First Round
Sunday, March 21
At Alamodome
San Antonio
South Carolina 79, Mercer 53
At Strahan Coliseum
San Marcos, Texas
Oregon St. 83, Florida St. 59
At Bill Greehey Arena
San Antonio
Georgia Tech 54, Stephen F. Austin 52, OT
West Virginia 77, Lehigh 53
Monday, March 22
At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
Austin, Texas
UCLA 69, Wyoming 48
At Strahan Coliseum
San Marcos, Texas
Texas 81, Bradley 62
At Alamodome
San Antonio
Alabama 80, North Carolina 71
Maryland 98, Mount St. Mary’s 45
Second Round
Tuesday, March 23
At Alamodome
South Carolina 59, Oregon St. 42
At UTSA Convocation Center
Georgia Tech 73, West Virginia 56
Wednesday, March 24
At Alamodome
Texas vs. UCLA, 11 p.m.
At Bill Greehey Arena
Maryland 100, Alabama 64
At Alamodome
Regional Semifinals
Saturday, March 27
South Carolina vs. Georgia Tech, TBA
Maryland vs. Texas-UCLA winner, TBA
Regional Championship
Monday, March 29
Semifinal winners, TBA
RIVER WALK REGION
First Round
Sunday, March 21
At Alamodome
San Antonio
UConn 102, High Point 59
At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
Austin, Texas
Syracuse 72, S. Dakota St. 55
At Alamodome
San Antonio
Iowa 87, Cent. Michigan 72
Kentucky 71, Idaho St. 63
At UTSA Convocation Center
San Antonio
Michigan 87, Florida Gulf Coast 66
At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
Austin, Texas
Tennessee 87, Middle Tennessee 62
At Strahan Coliseum
San Marcos, Texas
Virginia Tech 70, Marquette 63
At Alamodome
San Antonio
Baylor 101, Jackson St. 52
Second Round
Tuesday, March 23
At Alamodome
Michigan 70, Tennessee 55
UConn 83, Syracuse 47
At Bill Greehey Arena
Iowa 86, Kentucky 72
Baylor 90, Virginia Tech 48
At Alamodome
Regional Semifinals
Saturday, March 27
UConn vs. Iowa, TBA
Baylor vs. Michigan, TBA
Regional Championship
Monday, March 29
Semifinal winners, TBA
MERCADO REGION
First Round
Sunday, March 21
At Strahan Coliseum
San Marcos, Texas
NC State 79, NC A&T 58
At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
Austin, Texas
South Florida 57, Washington St. 53
Monday, March 22
At Strahan Coliseum
San Marcos, Texas
Belmont 64, Gonzaga 59
At UTSA Convocation Center
San Antonio
Indiana 63, VCU 32
At Strahan Coliseum
San Marcos, Texas
BYU 69, Rutgers 66
At Alamodome
San Antonio
Arizona 79, Stony Brook 44
Iowa St. 79, Michigan St. 75
At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
Austin, Texas
Texas A&M 84, Troy 80
Second Round
Tuesday, March 23
At Alamodome
NC State 79, South Florida 67
Wednesday, March 24
At Bill Greehey Arena
Indiana 70, Belmont 48
At UTSA Convocation Center
Arizona 52, BYU 46
At Alamodome
Texas A&M 84, Iowa St. 82, OT
At Alamodome
Regional Semifinals
Saturday, March 27
NC State vs. Indiana, TBA
Texas A&M vs. Arizona, TBA
Regional Championship
Monday, March 29
Semifinal winners, TBA
FINAL FOUR
At Alamodome
San Antonio
National Semifinals
Friday, April 2
TBD vs. TBD, TBA
TBD vs. TBD, TBA
National Championship
Sunday, April 4
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Transactions
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Named Bekah Salwasser executive vice president, social impact.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Julio Teheran. Placed RHP Spencer Turnbull on IR.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned RHP Kyle Barraclough, OFs Socrates Brito and Ryan LaMarre and RHP Asher Wojciechowski to minor league camp.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned C Austin Allen to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned Cs Jose Godoy and Cal Raleigh to minor league camp.
TEXAS RANGERS — Announced that the club has exercised its 2022 option on the contract of manager Chris Woodward. Optioned LGPs Kolby Allard and Joe Palumbo to Round Rock (Triple-A West).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned C Daulton Varsho to Reno Aces (Triple-A West).
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Jordan Yamamoto to Syracuse (Triple-A Northeast). Reassigned RHP Corey Oswalt, C Bruce Maxwell and INF Brandon Drury.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHPs Sean Poppen and Miguel Yajure and INF Cole Tucker. Reassigned INF Will Craig, Cs Joe Hudson and Andrew Susac, OF Troy Stokes, Jr. Reassigned LHP Braedon Ogle and OF Hunter Owen to minor league camp.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Anderson Espinoza to San Antonio (Double-A South).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Sam Selman and INF Jason Vosler to minor league camp. Reassigned RHPs Silvino Bracho and Rico Garcia, OF Joe McCarthy and LHP Phil Pfeifer to minor league camp.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHPs Ryne Harper and Dakota Bacus to Rochester (Triple-A Northeast).
Minor League
Atlantic League
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Luke Westphal and RHP Preston Gainey.
Frontier League
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Yoshi Hamazaki.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Traded RHP Wes Albert and OF Jacob Crum to Missoula.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Acquired OF Willy Garcia from Winnipeg for a player to be named later.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Carlos Canelon and RHP Donnie Speranza.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF J.R. Davis.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DB Fabian Moreau to a one-year contract.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Efe Obada to a one-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Matt Ammendola to a contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Christian Jones and RB Damien Williams.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed RB Samaje Perine to a two-year contract. Re-signed S Ricardo Allen.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed S Kareem Jackson to a one-year contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Alex Anzalone and WR Damion Ratley.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LS Joe Fortunato. Re-signed TE Marcedes Lewic to s two-year contract.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DB Terrance Mitchell, WRs Chris Moore and Andre Roberts and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis. Re-signed TE Pharaoh Brown. Signed RB Mark Ingram II and LB Christian Kirksey.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Sam Tevi. Re-signed WR T.Y. Hilton.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed QB C.J. Beathard.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed LB Elandon Roberts.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed RB Ameer Abdullah.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Laroy Reynolds. Re-signed RB James White. Re-signed DL Lawrence Guy to a four-year contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed LB Devante Downs to a one-year contract. Signed TE Kyle Rudolph.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE/LB Vinny Curry to a contract. Signed RB Tevin Coleman to a two-year contract.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE Nick Vannett to a tghree-year contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed LBs Robert Spillane and Cassius Marsh to a one-year contract.
SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Signed LB Kyle Fackrell to a contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed CB K’Waun Willinad and DE Jordan Willis.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed DE Benson Mayowa. Signed DE Kerry Hyder and G Jordan Simmons.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed DT Ndamukong Suh. Signed LT Donovan Smith to a two-year contract, $31.8M extension.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Cam Sims to his restricted free agent tender.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Lukas Dostal, D Andy Welinski and Kodie Curran from the minor league taxi squad.
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Michael Houser and RW Rasmus Asplund from the minor league taxi squad.
CALGARY FLAMES — RecalledLW Zac Rinaldo and C Clark Bishop from the minor league taxi squad.
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled C Joseph Cramarossa from the minor league taxi squad. Placed LW Zach Parise on Injured reserve COVID-19 protocol.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Tyce Thompson to a two-year, entry-level contract.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled LW Alex Formenton from the minor league taxi squad.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled C Radim Zohorna, RW Colton Sceviour, C Frederick Gaudreau and RW Anthony Angello from the minor league taxi squad.
Minor League
East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Thomas Hodges.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired G Ben Myers. Activated D Cody Sol from reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Larkin Saalfrank and then released. Reassigned G Jeremy Helvig to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina. Loaned D Matt Murphy to Chicago (AHL).
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed Fs Jack Poehling and Karch Bachman on IR.
INDY FUEL — Recalled G Tom Abrun. Loaned G Billy Christopoulos to Rochester. Placed F Seamus Malone on IR.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired D Ryker Killins in trade from Utah.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Placed F Jake Coughler on IR.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed F John Albert to a contract. Acquired G Tom Hodges.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated G Sean Romeo and F Askew from reserve. Placed G Hunter Shepard on reserve. Placed F Max Novak on IR.
TULSO OILERS — Activated D Alex Brooks and Fs Darby Llewellyn and Ian McNulty from reserve. Placed Fs Conlan Keenan and Danny Moynihan and D Austin McEneny on reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Pat Cannone from reserve. Placed D Alex Lepkowski on reserve. Traded G Brad Barone to Rapid City.
WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired D Jesse Lees. Activated F Sean josling from reserve. Placed D Jesse Lees and F jacob Pritchard on reserve.
WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired G Dakota McDonald. Activated D mathieu Gagnon and F Charlie Combs from reserve. Placed F Zach Zech and D Dean Stewart on reserve.
Southern Professional Hockey League
BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Waived G Trevor Martin. Signed G Evan Morse to specialty player contract.
KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Waived D Joe Colartarci.
MACON MAYHEM — Signed G Dillon Kelley to specialty player conctract. Loaned G Jake Theut to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Loaned G Andre Rawls and D Jeremy Kelly to Phoenix Rising FC retaining right to recall either player.
COLLEGE
KANSAS STATE — Agreed to terms with Gene Taylor on a contract extension through 2027 as athletic director.