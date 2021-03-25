Middle School Basketball Scores

Boys

Park 50, Beckley-Stratton 36

P: Coby Dillon 19, Johvon Davis 15

BS: Keller Heffernan 20, MJ Staples 11

Park 50, Trap Hill 29

P: Johvon Davis 13, Preston Clary 11

TH: J. Acord 8, K. Bowman 8

Baileysville 54, Pineville 44

B (5-0): Kadein Vance 20, Kyler Kenneda 17

P (4-2): Landon Hodges 16, Zach Hunt 13, Konnor Fox 11

Next: Today at Pineville 

Girls 

Pineville 64, Baileysville 21

P: Kaitlyn Trent 14, Kaylee Ellis 13, Michaela Brooks 10, Raylyn Trent 10

B: T. Morgan 17 

Next: Today at Baileysville 

Eastern Greenbrier 41, Princeton 23

EG (5-0): Rian White 14, Kennedy Stewart 9, McKenna McClure 8

P: Asia Collins 10

Next: Eastern Greenbrier Monday at Peterstown 

Park 37, Independence 30

P: Josie Cross 13, Abby Dillon 12

I: Alivia Monroe 13, Harmony Davis 11

Womens NCAA Tournament

ALAMO REGION

First Round

Sunday, March 21

At Alamodome

San Antonio

Stanford 87, Utah Valley 44

At Bill Greehey Arena

San Antonio

Oklahoma St. 84, Wake Forest 61

Monday, March 22

At Bill Greehey Arena

San Antonio

Missouri St. 70, UC Davis 51

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Austin, Texas

Wright St. 66, Arkansas 62

At Alamodome

San Antonio

Oregon 67, South Dakota 47

At Bill Greehey Arena

San Antonio

Georgia 67, Drexel 53

Northwestern 62, UCF 51

At Alamodome

San Antonio

Louisville 74, Marist 43

Second Round

Tuesday, March 23

At UTSA Convocation Center

Stanford 73, Oklahoma St. 62

Wednesday, March 24

At UTSA Convocation Center

Missouri St. 64, Wright St. 39

At Alamodome

Oregon 57, Georgia 50

Louisville 62, Northwestern 53

At Alamodome

Regional Semifinals

Saturday, March 27

Stanford vs. Missouri St., TBA

Louisville vs. Oregon, TBA

Regional Championship

Monday, March 29

Semifinal winners, TBA

HEMISFAIR REGION

First Round

Sunday, March 21

At Alamodome

San Antonio

South Carolina 79, Mercer 53

At Strahan Coliseum

San Marcos, Texas

Oregon St. 83, Florida St. 59

At Bill Greehey Arena

San Antonio

Georgia Tech 54, Stephen F. Austin 52, OT

West Virginia 77, Lehigh 53

Monday, March 22

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Austin, Texas

UCLA 69, Wyoming 48

At Strahan Coliseum

San Marcos, Texas

Texas 81, Bradley 62

At Alamodome

San Antonio

Alabama 80, North Carolina 71

Maryland 98, Mount St. Mary’s 45

Second Round

Tuesday, March 23

At Alamodome

South Carolina 59, Oregon St. 42

At UTSA Convocation Center

Georgia Tech 73, West Virginia 56

Wednesday, March 24

At Alamodome

Texas vs. UCLA, 11 p.m.

At Bill Greehey Arena

Maryland 100, Alabama 64

At Alamodome

Regional Semifinals

Saturday, March 27

South Carolina vs. Georgia Tech, TBA

Maryland vs. Texas-UCLA winner, TBA

Regional Championship

Monday, March 29

Semifinal winners, TBA

RIVER WALK REGION

First Round

Sunday, March 21

At Alamodome

San Antonio

UConn 102, High Point 59

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Austin, Texas

Syracuse 72, S. Dakota St. 55

At Alamodome

San Antonio

Iowa 87, Cent. Michigan 72

Kentucky 71, Idaho St. 63

At UTSA Convocation Center

San Antonio

Michigan 87, Florida Gulf Coast 66

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Austin, Texas

Tennessee 87, Middle Tennessee 62

At Strahan Coliseum

San Marcos, Texas

Virginia Tech 70, Marquette 63

At Alamodome

San Antonio

Baylor 101, Jackson St. 52

Second Round

Tuesday, March 23

At Alamodome

Michigan 70, Tennessee 55

UConn 83, Syracuse 47

At Bill Greehey Arena

Iowa 86, Kentucky 72

Baylor 90, Virginia Tech 48

At Alamodome

Regional Semifinals

Saturday, March 27

UConn vs. Iowa, TBA

Baylor vs. Michigan, TBA

Regional Championship

Monday, March 29

Semifinal winners, TBA

MERCADO REGION

First Round

Sunday, March 21

At Strahan Coliseum

San Marcos, Texas

NC State 79, NC A&T 58

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Austin, Texas

South Florida 57, Washington St. 53

Monday, March 22

At Strahan Coliseum

San Marcos, Texas

Belmont 64, Gonzaga 59

At UTSA Convocation Center

San Antonio

Indiana 63, VCU 32

At Strahan Coliseum

San Marcos, Texas

BYU 69, Rutgers 66

At Alamodome

San Antonio

Arizona 79, Stony Brook 44

Iowa St. 79, Michigan St. 75

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Austin, Texas

Texas A&M 84, Troy 80

Second Round

Tuesday, March 23

At Alamodome

NC State 79, South Florida 67

Wednesday, March 24

At Bill Greehey Arena

Indiana 70, Belmont 48

At UTSA Convocation Center

Arizona 52, BYU 46

At Alamodome

Texas A&M 84, Iowa St. 82, OT

At Alamodome

Regional Semifinals

Saturday, March 27

NC State vs. Indiana, TBA

Texas A&M vs. Arizona, TBA

Regional Championship

Monday, March 29

Semifinal winners, TBA

FINAL FOUR

At Alamodome

San Antonio

National Semifinals

Friday, April 2

TBD vs. TBD, TBA

TBD vs. TBD, TBA

National Championship

Sunday, April 4

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Transactions

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Bekah Salwasser executive vice president, social impact.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Julio Teheran. Placed RHP Spencer Turnbull on IR.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned RHP Kyle Barraclough, OFs Socrates Brito and Ryan LaMarre and RHP Asher Wojciechowski to minor league camp.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned C Austin Allen to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned Cs Jose Godoy and Cal Raleigh to minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced that the club has exercised its 2022 option on the contract of manager Chris Woodward. Optioned LGPs Kolby Allard and Joe Palumbo to Round Rock (Triple-A West).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned C Daulton Varsho to Reno Aces (Triple-A West).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Jordan Yamamoto to Syracuse (Triple-A Northeast). Reassigned RHP Corey Oswalt, C Bruce Maxwell and INF Brandon Drury.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHPs Sean Poppen and Miguel Yajure and INF Cole Tucker. Reassigned INF Will Craig, Cs Joe Hudson and Andrew Susac, OF Troy Stokes, Jr. Reassigned LHP Braedon Ogle and OF Hunter Owen to minor league camp.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Anderson Espinoza to San Antonio (Double-A South).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Sam Selman and INF Jason Vosler to minor league camp. Reassigned RHPs Silvino Bracho and Rico Garcia, OF Joe McCarthy and LHP Phil Pfeifer to minor league camp.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHPs Ryne Harper and Dakota Bacus to Rochester (Triple-A Northeast).

Minor League

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Luke Westphal and RHP Preston Gainey.

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Yoshi Hamazaki.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Traded RHP Wes Albert and OF Jacob Crum to Missoula.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Acquired OF Willy Garcia from Winnipeg for a player to be named later.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Carlos Canelon and RHP Donnie Speranza.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF J.R. Davis.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DB Fabian Moreau to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Efe Obada to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Matt Ammendola to a contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Christian Jones and RB Damien Williams.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed RB Samaje Perine to a two-year contract. Re-signed S Ricardo Allen.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed S Kareem Jackson to a one-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Alex Anzalone and WR Damion Ratley.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LS Joe Fortunato. Re-signed TE Marcedes Lewic to s two-year contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DB Terrance Mitchell, WRs Chris Moore and Andre Roberts and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis. Re-signed TE Pharaoh Brown. Signed RB Mark Ingram II and LB Christian Kirksey.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Sam Tevi. Re-signed WR T.Y. Hilton.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed QB C.J. Beathard.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed LB Elandon Roberts.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed RB Ameer Abdullah.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Laroy Reynolds. Re-signed RB James White. Re-signed DL Lawrence Guy to a four-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed LB Devante Downs to a one-year contract. Signed TE Kyle Rudolph.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE/LB Vinny Curry to a contract. Signed RB Tevin Coleman to a two-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE Nick Vannett to a tghree-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed LBs Robert Spillane and Cassius Marsh to a one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Signed LB Kyle Fackrell to a contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed CB K’Waun Willinad and DE Jordan Willis.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed DE Benson Mayowa. Signed DE Kerry Hyder and G Jordan Simmons.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed DT Ndamukong Suh. Signed LT Donovan Smith to a two-year contract, $31.8M extension.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Cam Sims to his restricted free agent tender.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Lukas Dostal, D Andy Welinski and Kodie Curran from the minor league taxi squad.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Michael Houser and RW Rasmus Asplund from the minor league taxi squad.

CALGARY FLAMES — RecalledLW Zac Rinaldo and C Clark Bishop from the minor league taxi squad.

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled C Joseph Cramarossa from the minor league taxi squad. Placed LW Zach Parise on Injured reserve COVID-19 protocol.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Tyce Thompson to a two-year, entry-level contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled LW Alex Formenton from the minor league taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled C Radim Zohorna, RW Colton Sceviour, C Frederick Gaudreau and RW Anthony Angello from the minor league taxi squad.

Minor League

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Thomas Hodges.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired G Ben Myers. Activated D Cody Sol from reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Larkin Saalfrank and then released. Reassigned G Jeremy Helvig to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina. Loaned D Matt Murphy to Chicago (AHL).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed Fs Jack Poehling and Karch Bachman on IR.

INDY FUEL — Recalled G Tom Abrun. Loaned G Billy Christopoulos to Rochester. Placed F Seamus Malone on IR.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired D Ryker Killins in trade from Utah.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Placed F Jake Coughler on IR.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed F John Albert to a contract. Acquired G Tom Hodges.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated G Sean Romeo and F Askew from reserve. Placed G Hunter Shepard on reserve. Placed F Max Novak on IR.

TULSO OILERS — Activated D Alex Brooks and Fs Darby Llewellyn and Ian McNulty from reserve. Placed Fs Conlan Keenan and Danny Moynihan and D Austin McEneny on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Pat Cannone from reserve. Placed D Alex Lepkowski on reserve. Traded G Brad Barone to Rapid City.

WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired D Jesse Lees. Activated F Sean josling from reserve. Placed D Jesse Lees and F jacob Pritchard on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired G Dakota McDonald. Activated D mathieu Gagnon and F Charlie Combs from reserve. Placed F Zach Zech and D Dean Stewart on reserve.

Southern Professional Hockey League

BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Waived G Trevor Martin. Signed G Evan Morse to specialty player contract.

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Waived D Joe Colartarci.

MACON MAYHEM — Signed G Dillon Kelley to specialty player conctract. Loaned G Jake Theut to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Loaned G Andre Rawls and D Jeremy Kelly to Phoenix Rising FC retaining right to recall either player.

COLLEGE

KANSAS STATE — Agreed to terms with Gene Taylor on a contract extension through 2027 as athletic director.

