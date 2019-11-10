I recall my first squirrel hunt like it was yesterday and although some of the memory is worn, the feel of that 410 shotgun in my hand and holding up my first grey squirrel like a trophy for the entire world to see seems as vivid and clear as ever. My father congratulated me on my shot and from that precise moment in time, I have been a squirrel hunter ever since.
In the Elk River of my youth, there was nothing that could compete with the freedom of being turned loose for an afternoon of squirrel hunting. With most things that sparked joy in your youth, you carry those feelings into your adult life and try to recreate them when and where possible. Although I hunt many species of game animals, I still love to squirrel hunt and I spend much of the late season hunting for wintertime squirrels on my hill farm in Fayette County. A fine, warm, winter day on my farm with enough squirrels to chase is my definition of a fine day indeed.
Learning to become a successful squirrel hunter requires learning to be wood wise, how to become an accurate shot and how to care for the game from field to the plate. All of these things I learned squirrel hunting have carried right on through my lifelong hunting career from elk to ducks.
This past week, while scouring the outdoor news for things of interest, I came across this squirrel-hunting news and found it interesting enough to share in this column. The title of the news story was — Mepps Calls for More Squirrel Tails.
Squirrels are a plentiful natural resource. Plus, squirrel is some of the best wild meat and their skins are used for caps, coats, glove linings and many other items, but the tail is usually thrown away. Mepps is asking you to help them recycle this valuable resource, and they’re offering to reward you for your efforts.
Mepps buys fox, black, grey and red squirrel tails and will pay up to 26 cents each for tails, depending on quality and quantity. Plus, the cash value is doubled if the tails are traded for Mepps lures.
Mepps needs squirrel tails to create hand-tied, dressed hooks for their world-famous, fish-catching lures. They’ve been recycling squirrel tails for over half a century.
“Over the years Mepps has tried hundreds of other natural and synthetic materials, such as bear hair, fox, coyote, badger, skunk, deer, even Angus cow, but nothing works as well as squirrel tail hair,” explains Mepps Communications Director Nik Kolbeck.
The fact is squirrel tails are all hair no fur. Practically all other animals have fur tails with just a few guard hairs. Fur doesn’t have the same rippling, pulsating movement that the squirrel hair has while moving through the water.
Kolbeck wants to remind everyone, “We do not advocate harvesting of squirrels solely for their tails.”
For all the details on the Squirrel Tail Program, either visit their website
www.mepps.com or call 800-713-3474
Mepps, 626 Center St.,
Antigo, WI 54409-2496