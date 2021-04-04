Meadow Bridge 68,
Harman 48
meadow bridge — Logan Hatfield poured in a game-high 20 points and Meadow Bridge defeated Harman 68-48 in the second round of the West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament.
Hunter Claypool added 13 and Conner Mullins 12 for the Wildcats (6-3), who will visit Montcalm on Monday.
Clayson Knotts scored 12 and Bryson Shillingburg 11 for Harman (4-5).
Harman (4-5)
Clayson Knotts 12, Bryson Shillingburg 11, Joe Fridle 8, Sheridan Bonner 2, Mason Eye 6, Jacob Paugh 9.
Meadow Bridge (6-3)
Hunter Claypool 13, Logan Hatfield 20, Caidan Connor 8, Rian Cooper 5, Conner Mullins 12, Kyle Hinken 3, Jaden Gladwell 3, Seaton Mullins 4.
H 6 19 12 11 — 48
MB 10 24 17 17 — 68
3-point goals — H: 6 (Knotts, Shillingburg, Fridley, Paugh 3); MB: 6 (Claypool, Hatfield, Cooper, C. Mulllins 2, Gladwell). Fouled out — H: Eye.