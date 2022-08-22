Public school children in Fayette County returned to their classrooms on Monday, Aug. 22.
Some of those — Meadow Bridge High School students — are expected to be in new digs before the 2022-23 school term ends.
Work on the Meadow Bridge Regional PK-12 School continued over the summer. The school is being constructed on the strength of a $20,012,448 grant from the School Building Authority of West Virginia from 2019, supplemented by $5 million from Fayette County Schools via benefits from a lease purchase program.
Progress is steady, albeit slightly behind, according to Tim Payton, the FCS director of operations.
"We're about six weeks behind," Payton said while on site on Aug. 17. "A lot of that was getting started with bad weather.
"The rain this summer has not helped, especially with getting this road in, the new Meadow Camp Road." The road between the high school and the gym will be moved in an agreement with the West Virginia Division of Highways, Payton explained, and the new campus entrance will eventually be situated between the existing elementary and high schools. "That's why it is such a huge deal, because it has to be built to their (DOH) specifications."
Meadow Bridge Elementary Principal Mark Gladwell said over the weekend the "major concern for us right now is the way our students are going to be bused in."
In the past, elementary school students would unload in the morning and load in the evening on the road behind the school. Now hey will board and unboard their buses on the main roadway (Rte. 31) in front of the school for a few weeks in the start of the school term due to the current road construction.
Nine buses transport both elementary and high school students, according to Gladwell.
Elementary buses will have to be boarded one at a time. "It's going to be a lot slower process getting the kids on the bus," he said.
Gladwell urges motorists to be "extra vigilant" in both the early morning hours (roughly 7 to 7:30 a.m.) and afternoon hours (2 to 2:30 p.m.) to make sure the students are protected as bus arrivals and departures occur.
There will be inconveniences as the school work continues, Gladwell said. "We're preaching patience."
The elementary school parking lot is the only full parking lot available on the shared campus right now.
As has been the case in countless situations in recent years, "We've had supply chain issues, too," Payton said. "That's why we leave long, long lead times. The contractor is making sure he's getting things ordered in plenty of time and sometimes there are still issues. Yes, we're fighting that, too. We're getting through it; it hasn't delayed the project right now, but there are some things we are waiting to come in and hopefully they'll come in on time."
The project contractor is Swope Construction, the architect is McKinley Architects and Engineers, and the construction management company is Skanska.
Payton estimates the overall project is about 35 percent complete. The current Phase 1 is renovation of the existing gymnasium and building the new high school wing. Phase 2 will involve demolition of the current high school and building the elementary wing. Phase 3 will include demolishing other buildings on site, razing the existing elementary school and outbuildings that aren't being used, and site cleanup. The latter two phases will be bid together.
Schools officials are "pretty comfortable" with the current financial package attached to the construction, Payton said. "We're going to bid phases 2 and 3 in November and then we'll see where we are. Prices kind of go up a little bit in the wintertime, but we're going to bid it before winter. Right now, we're hopeful with fuel prices kind of coming down a little bit that hopefully that will reflect in some better pricing for some materials."
If all goes as planned, high school students will be able to occupy their new wing by early in 2023. "During the school year this year, we will move the high school into the high school portion of the building," Payton said. That will probably be in February. "It wouldn't hurt my feelings at all if we waited until the weather broke a little bit and moved, but it's the timing."
The plan is to have the elementary students moving in by December of 2023. If that goal is missed by a month or so, it's "not a huge deal," he said.
The school's bigger gymnasium is "totally gutted" and not available for fall sports practices. The volleyball team is practicing in the old gym and will be playing all of its games on the road this season.
The goal is for the gym to be ready for the start of basketball season, but Payton's not entirely confident about that. "We have contingency plans (for early practices and games)." FCS officials have discussed with local school administration the possibility of travel to neighboring sites if necessary, and "there's a commitment from the superintendent for transportation to those sites if we need to do that." Flipping some home and away games in the early portion of the basketball schedules is also a consideration.
"It's just going to be nice when we get in there," he said. "It's not going to look like the same facility at all. It will all be new and updated."
Gladwell said the contractor, Swope, and others involved with the construction have been "very good to work with" as "they understand a lot of the stuff we run into."
Overall, Payton is pleased with the pace of the work project. "We can make up a lot of (any lost time) with good weather. There's nothing real concerning right now."
