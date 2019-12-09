wheeling — Elijah Banks threw five touchdown passes and Martinsburg bunched five touchdowns into the final 3:16 of the second quarter Saturday to win its fourth straight Class AAA title with a 49-21 victory against Cabell Midland.
The No. 1 seed Bulldogs finished with a 14-0 record for a fourth straight season, running their state record winning streak to 56 straight games.
Banks completed 10 of 22 passes for 187 yards, with three scoring tosses going to Jarod Bowie. Kevon Warren and Naieem Kearney also ran for TDs for Martinsburg.
With the score tied at 14 late in the second quarter, Martinsburg ripped off five consecutive TDs, with the Knights failing to cover one kickoff and fumbling away another.
Midland also lost another fumble on the first play following a kickoff.
Martinsburg’s lead ballooned to 49-14 at halftime.
For No. 2 seed Midland (13-1), fullback Jakob Caudill ran 31 times for 164 yards and quarterback J.J. Roberts carried 16 times for 106 yards and three TDs.
In the Class A title game Wheeling Central never trailed as it won its third straight championship behind quarterback Jacob Rine who replaced Curtis McGhee late in the regular season.
Rine completed 13 passes for 214 yards and ran for 83 more, compiling four touchdowns in the win.
Doddridge County senior and reigning Warner Award winner Hunter America rushed for 126 yards and threw a 30-yard touchdown pass for the Bulldogs.