Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony at the Arthur Weisberg Family Applied Engineering Complex in Huntington to sign House Bill 117, which allocates a $45 million supplemental appropriation to Marshall University to build a new cybersecurity center.
“I cannot tell you what it means to see Marshall University succeeding, and I am so proud to be here today,” Justice said.
“I love that we are prioritizing cybersecurity in West Virginia and thrilled to see that this university is leading the way in preparing students for successful careers.
“Together with the (state) Legislature, we do what we do because of these students here today. The students are so important, and giving them meaningful career opportunities is why we are here,” the governor said.
Marshall University, building on its reputation as the premier cyber security academic institution in Appalachia and in an unprecedented move that will bolster national cybersecurity capabilities in protecting the nation’s critical infrastructure, has received a substantial investment of $45 million from the state of West Virginia.
The funding will build a new, state-of-the-art facility in the 4th Avenue Innovation District of Huntington and will serve as an important anchor for the area that is being developed as a transformational, innovation-led, mixed-use area strategically located between downtown Huntington and Marshall’s Huntington campus.
The proposed building will house state-of-the-art cyber security technology and training programs and become the cyber locus, where industry from throughout Appalachia and the country will find training, mentoring and learn the most up-to-date cyber trends. It is estimated there are more than 700,000 cyber security job openings in the United States.
Marshall University is already working collaboratively with the U.S. Department of Education and West Virginia State University to advance workforce development.
