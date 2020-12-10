huntington — On Tuesday, Marshall’s players spoke of how excited they were to have the opportunity to clinch a Conference USA East Division title at home against Charlotte this week.
Less than 24 hours after the players spoke of doing so, that opportunity faded away.
Marshall announced Wednesday morning that Friday night’s game against the 49ers was canceled due to a lack of available healthy scholarship players at key position groupings.
“Due to the developments this week, myself and our medical team felt that it was unsafe to put the team on the field Friday evening,” Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick said. “I’d like to thank Charlotte AD Mike Hill and the 49ers’ administration for their patience and understanding. I also want to thank the Conference USA office for its support and guidance as we worked through this process.”
While the cancellation means Marshall cannot clinch an outright title on the field, it does mean Marshall will win the East Division and play in the Conference USA Championship, according to the league’s rules.
According to Conference USA’s rules for determining divisional champions in the event of game cancellations, “If any team(s) has not played an equal number of Conference games (due to not being able to reschedule a postponed Conference game) and any team(s) is within one Conference win from the team(s) with the highest conference winning percentage and has an equal number of losses, those teams shall be declared tied.”
Florida Atlantic plays at Southern Miss on Thursday night in a game that could take the Owls to 5-1 in league play, which would give FAU a better winning percentage than Marshall.
However, the above statement from Conference USA would mean that, even with a win, the teams would be considered tied (FAU 5-1, Marshall 4-1). The Owls could not overtake Marshall in the league standings, based on Marshall owning the tiebreaker with a 20-9 win in Huntington on Oct. 24.
While the Herd will play in the Conference USA Championship on Dec. 16, it is not yet known whether the team will host or not, although it is highly likely. That determination will be contingent on UAB’s contest with Rice.
If UAB wins, they will be at 3-1 in the Conference USA standings and win the West Division. However, where they would be 3-1 and Marshall 4-1 in league play, that also falls within the one-win window, which would implement the tiebreaker scenarios in place.
Where the two teams did not play in head-to-head competition, the tiebreaker would go to the average computer rankings, based on several different college rating systems, including the Colley Matrix, Anderson & Hester rankings, Sagarin rankings, Massey ratings and the Billingsley report. The Wolfe ratings — also generally used — have not been updated for 2020 due to COVID-19.
Currently, Marshall is more than 25 spots ahead of UAB in three of the five ranking systems, meaning a drastic shift would have to happen for the Herd to not host the C-USA Championship on Dec. 18.
In other scenarios, if Rice defeats UAB, UTSA would win the West Division at 5-2 overall, based on their tiebreaker over Louisiana Tech.
Marshall’s 4-1 record in league play would also allow the Herd to host in that scenario, as well.
Marshall has seen several games postponed or canceled this season due to COVID-19 related issues, but Friday’s cancellation is the first in which the Herd was unable to safely field its team.
Hamrick declined comment on any specific personnel groupings, but the issues likely stem from the offensive line position where Marshall went into Saturday’s loss to Rice with depleted depth.
In the 20-0 loss to Rice on Saturday, the Herd played without starting tackles Josh Ball and Will Ulmer and, late in the game, starting right tackle Tarik Adams was injured, as well.
Hamrick did confirm discussions with Conference USA about the cancellation started on Monday once the team got its results from Sunday’s COVID-19 testing back, which showed some positives as well.
The cancellation ends what has been a wild regular season for Conference USA.
Marshall’s Friday contest with Charlotte was announced shortly after the Rice loss on Saturday afternoon. It replaced the Herd’s previously-scheduled contest with FIU.
Marshall and Charlotte were originally scheduled to play on Nov. 21, but COVID-19 issues associated with Charlotte’s program kept the game from being played at that time.
When the game was announced on Saturday, Charlotte was in the thick of the Conference USA East Division race, also having just one loss in league play on the year.
However, the 49ers were taken out of contention in Sunday’s 37-19 home loss to Western Kentucky, which was a game that had been postponed twice and then served as a replacement when FIU wasn’t able to play Charlotte on Saturday as scheduled.
It is not immediately known whether Marshall’s cancellation this week hinders its availability for next week’s Conference USA Championship.