U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., led a group of seven senators in urging Government Accountability Office (GAO) Comptroller General Gene Dodaro to conduct a study to evaluate the adequacy of current black lung benefits in meeting income and health care needs of disabled miners and their families.
The study is critical to informing policy aimed at supporting coal miners and their families in West Virginia and across Appalachia.
Manchin was joined by Senators Mark Warner, D-Va.; Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Bob Casey, D-Pa.; John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., and John Fetterman, D-Pa.
“Coal workers’ pneumoconiosis, commonly known as black lung disease, is a fatal, incurable condition caused by long-term exposure to coal dust in and around coal mines,” the senators said in a letter to Dodaro.
“The U.S. Department of Labor has estimated that black lung has killed more than 76,000 people since 1968. However, the number of miners with black lung is likely much higher, given the difficulty in and hesitancy about getting diagnosed within mining communities.”
In 1972, Congress passed the Black Lung Benefits Act to provide monthly benefits to disabled miners and eligible surviving family members of coal miners whose deaths were due to black lung disease. Benefits are either paid for by the coal mining company or the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, but the claims process is arduous and often takes many years, even decades. Miners and their families or survivors apply for and rely on these benefits for health care and as a source of income once they are disabled.
“Many recipients of black lung benefits are living month-to-month on limited and fixed incomes,” the senators noted in the letter.
“Though this has historically been true, many miners sick with black lung disease who are applying for benefits today are contracting the disease at a much earlier age.
“These benefits, therefore, are not just supplementing an early retirement – they are replacing an income for many years that may need to support children and a household, aging or sick parents, and college and retirement,” the senators wrote.
“Ensuring that benefits are sufficient to meet the economic and health care needs of mining families has always been critical.”
Last year, Manchin introduced the Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act to update and improve the Black Lung Benefits Act and ensure Congress is fulfilling its commitment to the nation’s coal miners. The Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law in August, included a permanent extension of the black lung excise tax to fund the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund that provides health insurance and a living stipend for those impacted by black lung.
