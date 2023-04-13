U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said $13,888,775 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will go to strengthen health care services across West Virginia.
The funding will specifically be used to support three local health centers, bolster statewide maternal and child health care services, and advance critical research into liver disease.
“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $13.8 million in these five critical initiatives that will strengthen healthcare services throughout West Virginia,” Manchin said.
“The funding announced today will improve the health and quality of life of West Virginians by advancing vital medical research on liver disease, bolstering maternal and child health care services across our great state and supporting three local health centers.
“I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments.
“As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has the quality, affordable health services they need,” the senator said.
Individual awards included the following:
• $7,678,870 to Valley Health Systems for health center cluster to support providing critical healthcare services throughout the Huntington community.
• $2,755,380 to Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center for health center cluster to support providing critical health care services throughout Calhoun County.
• $1,582,239 to West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources for maternal and child health services. The funding will support statewide efforts to provide quality, affordable maternal and child healthcare services.
• $1,527,367 to E.A. Hawse Health Center for health center cluster to support providing critical health care services throughout Hardy County.
• $344,919 to Modulation Therapeutics for diabetes, endocrinology, and metabolic research. This funding will support critical research into liver disease.
