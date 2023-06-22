Summer has arrived and many are dreaming of a week at the beach or on a lake somewhere, maybe to an amusement park, a long-awaited cruise, or a trip to Paris.
Traveling, however, means leaving the house unattended for the time away, and burglars are always looking for an easy score.
A few precautions can help protect your home while you’re away, according to Wyoming County Sheriff Brad Ellison.
“First, first, first make your home as secure as you possibly can before you leave,” Ellison emphasized.
Check every door and window. Faulty locks should be repaired before the trip. Security bars should be placed in sliding glass doors and can be placed in windows.
Remove any hidden keys from around the home’s exterior.
Curtains should be arranged so that would-be burglars cannot see inside the house.
Do not leave valuables where they can be seen.
Have someone pick up the mail or have it held at the post office until you return home. The same goes for newspaper delivery.
If possible, leave a car in the driveway. This gives the impression that someone is home.
Use electronic timers on lights throughout the house so that lights come on and go off at various times.
Inexpensive on-and-off timers are also available for televisions and other electronic devices, providing the illusion that someone is home.
Additionally, Ellison suggested talking with a trusted neighbor or friend and ask them to keep an eye on the property while you are away.
“Make sure it is someone you can trust,” Ellison noted. “Ask them to keep an eye out for anything unusual and notify you or law enforcement if something happens.”
One of the biggest mistakes people can make is announcing their vacation plans on social media, Ellison explained.
“Wait until you get home to post those vacation pictures,” he emphasized.
On social media, you don’t know who is watching, he said.
Additionally, installing security cameras around the house can deter burglars, the sheriff noted.
“Security cameras are inexpensive now. You can buy them at Walmart.
“The cameras can pick up any motion and notify your phone, so you can see what is going on at home on your phone right then,” Ellison said.
Security cameras can also discourage burglars.
“They see a camera and, a lot of times, a burglar will pass on by,” he said.
A security camera may not always stop a thief, but you have video or photos of the thief, he explained.
“The most important thing is never make it easy for a thief,” Ellison said.
