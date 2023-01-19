Wyoming County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Cook was presented the third annual C.S. “Sherill” Parker Distinction Award by Sheriff Brad Ellison.
The award is presented to the deputy who displays dedication to the citizens of Wyoming County and to the needs of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.
Cook has nearly three decades of service with the county Sheriff’s Department.
“It’s an honor for me to be recognized for taking care of the people in the county I love,” Cook said of the award.
“I appreciate all the people here. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” he emphasized.
“He’s been a dedicated officer for 28 years,” Ellison said of Cook. “He does a good job. He’s community-oriented. He’s done it all here at the Sheriff’s Department. He’s respected by the community. He’s been a PRO since the program was started.”
Cook has been the PRO (Protection Resource Officer) at Wyoming County East High School for more than three years.
He begins his day long before students arrive at the school – walking the building, checking entrances, scouting the perimeter.
By 9:30 a.m. each morning, he has already logged nearly 9,000 steps.
While security is his central focus, Cook waits at the entrance each morning, making an effort to speak to every student as they come into the building.
He wants the students to see him as someone they can trust, someone they can come to with a problem, someone who cares about them as an individual.
He also wants to get to know each student well enough to identify potential issues before they become significant problems.
Cook also teaches five non-traditional classes each month on topics such as abuse, addiction, among others.
“It is more than being a cop,” Cook said previously, adding that some of the students may need a friend, some may need a father-figure.
“I would lay down my life for my students and the staff at the school,” Cook pledged.
With nearly half-a-century in law enforcement in Wyoming County, Sheriff C.S. Parker died from lung cancer on Christmas Eve 2019.
Patrick Parker, the late sheriff’s son, along with Ellison and former Sheriff Randy Brooks worked to create a fitting tribute to the county’s beloved sheriff.
The award is given annually to the officer who most exemplifies Parker’s personal philosophy: “You can never advance in life without giving all you have and working hard every day. Remember that everyone is someone’s mother, father, sister or brother and that everybody should be treated equally.”
“The officer (receiving the award) should commemorate the way he lived,” Patrick Parker said of his father.
Sheriff Parker began his law enforcement career as chief deputy for Sheriff Herbert Graham in 1973. Graham was his father-in-law.
During his 45-year career, Parker worked with four more sheriffs and spent four years as assistant chief of police in Mullens.
He knew from the time he was a boy that law enforcement was what he wanted to do, he said during a 2005 interview with The Wyoming County Report.
Despite the long hours, the high stress and every day dangers, he loved the job.
“I enjoy helping people,” he said during the interview.
“When you arrest someone for murder, or drugs, or child abuse, it makes you feel good because you know people don’t have to worry about them.”
Parker was dedicated to making communities within the county safe places in which to live and raise a family.
“You have to like people and want to see people protected to stay with law enforcement,” Parker explained at the time.
“This is not a high paying job and there are a lot of hours involved.
“You just can’t leave it alone after 4 o’clock every day.”
Capt. Tommy Blankenship was presented the inaugural award in 2020. Cpl. Logan Cook took the next award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.