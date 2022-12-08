“… The prophecy of one who hears the words of God, who has knowledge from the Most High, who sees a vision from the Almighty…”{/em} (Numbers 24:16)
A mammoth undertaking, Healing Waters Ministry moved their “Love Project” into Mullens, distributing truckloads of toys, clothing, shoes, bicycles, cleaning supplies, non-perishable foods, among other items to thousands of people Dec. 3.
Despite no electricity and a cold rain, the distribution went on as scheduled.
The Mullens’ Love Project marked the 12{sup}th{/sup} year of the Healing Waters Ministry’s annual operation.
The annual Love Project is the vision of Rev. Niki Mays, explained her husband, Dr. Jeremy Mays, of Erin, Tenn.
She felt led by God to create the project, Jeremy Mays explained.
For a year, the couple, along with 50 additional churches and organizations from across the country, work to collect donations that are then distributed in one location just prior to Christmas.
It took two days for volunteers to unload the ministry’s trucks and set up in the Mullens Opportunity Center (MOC), he said.
The items filled at least four rooms downstairs along with the gym in the former grade school building along with a portion of the second floor, he noted.
With no income limit set for those being served, thousands of people came to pick up items, according to Mays.
In Mullens, the parking was limited. So golf carts were used to shuttle people onto the parking lot where they waited in line in the rain.
Mays extended the welcome and explained how the program works to those who make it into a waiting area – about 50 to 60 at a time.
“Sometimes they’ve been waiting as long as three or four hours,” he explained.
He also provides a short sermon, hoping to lead people to God.
Additionally, as people exit, the ministry’s “Parking Lot Team” talks with them again.
There are also “teams” designated for clothing, bikes, shoes, kitchen duties, and numerous other specific tasks.
Nearly 30 people were brought to God in Mullens, Mays noted.
Niki felt drawn to West Virginia this year, he said. Previous events have been conducted in North Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky, as well as West Virginia.
She prays about her location choice each year, Mays said.
“Prayer is the main factor in the decision,” he emphasized.
Mays noted they had about 170 local volunteers – the largest number of local volunteers since the project began.
The volunteers are fed twice during the day while helping to set up, then three times on the day of the distribution by the Kitchen Team.
With no electricity, biscuits were brought in to feed the volunteers, then kept warm by placing them on the hood of a running vehicle, he said.
They used flashlights to move people through the building.
“It was a good experience – even though it was in the dark,” he said.
“Thank God for creative solutions.”
