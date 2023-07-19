The new King Coal Highway corridor near Bluefield is still on schedule to open to traffic this fall.
Construction is slowly winding down on the $58 million project which will connect the new interstate corridor with Airport Road near Bluefield.
Furthermore, once the project is finished, traffic coming off Exit 1 of Interstate 77 in Bluefield will be able to connect with the K.A. Ammar Interchange, travel across the new Christine West Bridge high over Stoney Ridge, and then connect with the new bridge over Kee Dam before exiting onto Airport Road.
But there is still some work that must be completed before this small section of the future Interstate 73/74/75 corridor can be opened to traffic.
“The work that remains to be finished is guardrail, lighting, and signing as well as constructing the final components for the bridge over WV 123,” Jennifer J. Dooley, a public relations director for the West Virginia Department of Transportation, said.
“The approach and sleeper slabs on and off the bridge will be poured first so the paving activities can be performed simultaneously with the construction of the parapet walls. The concrete deck of the bridge was recently completed in June 2023.”
Dooley said the DOH will keep the public informed as a completion date approaches. Motorists who travel Airport Road on a regular basis will need to prepare for the future traffic pattern change, including traffic exiting off of the new bridge across Kee Dam onto Airport Road.
Work on the three interconnected projects date back more than 20 years ago.
The K.A. Ammar Interchange was completed in 2003 and the Christine West Bridge in 2009. Work on the current contract along Airport Road began in 2018. However, the interchange and bridge over Stoney Ridge has never been opened to traffic.
Dooley said the next section of the King Coal Highway is currently in the design phase, but she didn’t indicate if that section of the roadway will be located in Mercer County.
The state did approve a contract earlier this spring for a section of the King Coal Highway in Mingo County, which is a 1.5 mile stretch of the interstate corridor near Gilbert. But that is miles away from Bluefield.
Once completed the King Coal Highway will extend 95 miles through Mercer, McDowell, Mingo, Wyoming, and Wayne counties. It will connect U.S. 119 near Williamson to Interstate 77 in Bluefield, and is intended to open up the Mountain State’s coalfields to economic development and connect the region with markets to the north and south.
The final Interstate 73/74/75 routing is supposed to run from Detroit, Mich., to Myrtle Beach, S.C., opening up a large swath of southern West Virginia to interstate access.
