Narrows Livestock Auction Market in Narrows, Va., reported 207 total head sold Saturday, Feb. 18, amounting to $183,052.46.
Stock feeder cattle, number of head, 136. Steers, 200 to 400 pounds, $185-$191; 401 to 600 pounds, $183-$216; 601 to 800 pounds, $132-$208.50. Bulls, 200 to 400 pounds, $179-$184; 401 to 600 pounds, $120-$198; 601 to 800 pounds, $151-$185. Heifers, 200 to 400 pounds, $113-$184; 401 to 600 pounds, $95-$179; 601 to 800 pounds, $91-$153; 801 pounds-1399 pounds, $89-$143.
Slaughter cattle, number of head, 37; cows, $30-$98; bulls, $86-$106.
Goats, number of head, 9, sold by head, $80-$200.
Baby calves sold by head, number of head, 4, $50-$270; cow/calf pairs sold by head, number of pairs, 1, $950; bred cows sold by head, number of head, 14, $750-$1,325; heifers sold by head, number of head, 3, $600-$925; hogs sold by the pound, number of head, 1, $80.
