FAYETTEVILLE — Following months of lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic, West Virginia has been slowly reopening.
The number of people allowed at gatherings has increased.
Live music venues have opened up.
And on June 20, Gov. Jim Justice has announced the lifting of the state’s mask mandate.
To that end, the Historic Fayette Theater, which successfully mounted a handful of Zoom productions during the pandemic, is planning a live show for October.
“We are coming back to the stage!” theater officials announced in a press release earlier this week.
“Beyond the Mountains,” the story of frontier heroine Mary Draper Ingles’ escape from Shawnee captivity and her arduous journey home to Draper Meadows along the New River, will be performed in October. Auditions are scheduled for June 26-27 at 2 p.m. each day at the theater in Fayetteville.
A large cast is needed consisting of men, women and children. Auditions are open to all interested and require no advance preparations.
For more information, call the theater at 304-574-4655 or email hft@historicfayettetheater.com
The Historic Fayette Theater is located at 115 South Court Street.