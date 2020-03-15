Little League postponed

The impact of the coronavirus continues to be felt throughout Mountain State athletics.
A day after the state superintendent, W. Clayton Burch, announced practice or extracurricular activities wouldn’t be allowed, local youth leagues have followed suit, including the Beckley Little League.
On Friday Little League International posted on its website, encouraging leagues to suspend activities until April 6.
“While each community is being affected differently by the coronavirus, the Little League International Board of Directors and staff feel that it is in the best interest of our volunteers and participant families to delay the implementation of the Little League season to begin no earlier than April 6,” the releases states. “If your league chooses to continue to operate in its local community, then we strongly encourage you to seek the counsel of your community municipalities, public health departments, and local school districts.
“For those leagues that have already begun their seasons, we kindly ask that you postpone all league activity that may involve the gathering of individuals for games, practices, events, or meetings. If you have not started your season, we kindly ask that you modify your schedule and season plans to start no earlier than April 6.”
The Beckley Little League followed that advice, posting an announcement on it’s Facebook page, informing everyone that the league would be suspended until at least April 6.
“We’ve been anticipating something coming from Little League and we had an emergency meeting when the news came down,” Terry Miller, a member of the Board of Directors, said. “The decision was an easy one to make. We want to look out for the safety of our players, coaches and staff so we knew what we were going to do.” During the suspension teams won’t be able to practice or fundraise.
Though activities have been suspended, it may not ultimately impact the games. There was a parents meeting the beginning of March and teams have been practicing since when able to, but the games don’t start for at least a month.
“Our season doesn’t usually start until the end of April,” Miller said. “We were going to start it earlier than usual this year but theres a chance we might not miss any games depending on what happens in the coming weeks.”
The Beckley Babe Ruth League, which is still in the period of sign ups, is currently moving forward, but the situation is fluid.
“We’ve been in contact with the Mayor’s Office and the commissioner and we’re good to go for now,” Beckley League President Doug Leeber said. “Obviously that can all change, but right now we’re on course. We’ll start around late-April or mid-May and go from there. Last year we saw a big boom in participants and depending on what happens with the high school season we might see another boom. It just depends.”
Baseball isn’t the only youth sport impacted.
The Summers County youth basketball league has also been canceled as well as cheerleading for the league.
Summers County girls basketball coach Chad Meador was concerned that might be the case after the Lady Bobcats’ state quarterfinal game against Pocahontas was suspended as one of the state’s first sporting event casualties.
“That’s going to hurt us a lot,” Meador said. “e get to have that for the kids and our draft was supposed to happen Saturday morning. That does a lot of good for our community.”
