morgantown — It goes back, maybe, to Sam Huff, whose address is 2121 George Halas Drive, NW, Canton, Ohio, 44708.
That would be the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where the West Virginia University football legend will reside forever.
True, during his WVU days Huff was a linebacker-in-waiting, so to speak. The game was different then and Huff became an All-American probably more for what he did on offense as a blocker in the offensive line than his defense, but when he went to the New York Giants he became the symbol of what a linebacker was supposed to be.
He was tough, smart, fearless, hard-hitting, so much so that CBS did a prime documentary with Walter Cronkite called “The Violent World of Sam Huff.”
He brought to the NFL a personal one-on-one battle with the great Jim Brown, who started battling Huff when the two collided head on in West Virginia-Syracuse games and carried it into national fame as Huff’s New York Giants and Jim Brown’s Cleveland Browns created their own rivalry.
He was defining the linebacker position at a time when it was the glamor position on defense, surrounded by the likes of Dick Butkus, Ray Nitschke, Chuck Bednarik, Joe Schmidt and Bill George.
Since then, of course, WVU has produced its own line of great linebackers headed by Steve Dunlap, Darryl Talley, Steve Grant, Grant Wiley, Nick Kwiatkoski and David Long.
All of a sudden, out of the desert, another linebacker has burst onto the scene whose debut has reminded people just what linebacker play is supposed to be about.
His name is Tony Fields II, a transfer from Arizona whose introduction to West Virginia football fans was nothing short of spectacular.
True, it was against an inferior opponent — Eastern Kentucky — but he came into the game early, played fewer than three dozen snaps but somehow managed to get credited with the tackle on 10 of them.
The next game he also led WVU in tackles with nine in the loss to Oklahoma State and turned in one big play when he made an interception and ran it back 22 yards.
Oddly, he took what happened on the interception as a disappointment.
“I thought I had a chance to go all the way with it and I’m still regretting it,” he said.
At 6-1 and a hard 220 pounds, in three years at Arizona before transferring, he recorded 287 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 17 tackles for a loss.
It was Rich Rodriguez — you remember him, don’t you? — who recruited Fields to Arizona. The lead recruiter getting him out of Desert Pines High in Las Vegas, a school that won state championships in 2016 and 2017, was Jahmile Addae. After Rodriguez was fired in Arizona and Addae joined Neal Brown at West Virginia, Fields put his name into the transfer portal and came to be part of the building program at WVU.
Arizona, you see, had fallen on some hard times and was not doing a very good job of getting their players into the NFL.
For example, in 2018, when Arizona defensive back Dane Cruikshank was drafted by Tennessee in the fifth round, he was just the 20th player drafted in a decade, only three of them linebackers and none of those three drafted higher than the sixth round.
“When I was back home because of the coronavirus [transferring] was just a family decision,” Fields said. “Me and my father were talking about it all of the time, and I just decided it was best for me to move on and try to go to a different team to help my career and I ended up at West Virginia.
“I loved the school. I had a great relationship with coach Addae already because he recruited me to the University of Arizona and there it was,” he said.
A call to safety Scottie Young, who had transferred to WVU earlier, sealed the deal.
“I talked to Scottie before I even thought about coming here because he was already here,” Fields said. “He had already told me about the team atmosphere, and I had a grasp of everything that was going on so that actually did make the decision easier.”
When he got to Morgantown, though, he found he had a lot more to get adapted to than just the topography and the weather. Yeah, it’s hot and dry in the desert and they have cacti not trees and sand not grass, but football is football.
Or is it?
He played defense at Arizona, but not like it is here.
“It’s far more complex. The defensive line does a lot more moving. That’s the big difference. At Arizona I played a 4-2-5 scheme before. I played so many different schemes that it wasn’t really hard to come in and adjust,” Fields said.
The most encouraging thing is that Fields is still in the early stages of picking it all up.
“We’ve only had Tony Fields for a short amount of time, and we’re still trying to figure out exactly what is the best way that he likes to see the game so we’re a little bit of a work in progress there,” Neal Brown said.
“The Mike linebacker at West Virginia, you have to make all of the calls as far as looking to the sideline, finding out the down and distance, finding out the play call and then relaying it to the defensive linemen,” he said. “I also have to make sure they’re set so it’s a big responsibility playing linebacker.”
There is a plus in that the linemen he has to relay the information to are the Stills brothers, Darius and Dante, to men who can help make a linebacker play at his best.
“You know automatically one of them is going to get a double team on every play,” he said. “I don’t really have to worry about linemen climbing to me too much. They’re also playmakers. Having those two big guys in front of me is great.”
