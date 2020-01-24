Boys
Liberty 66.
Wyoming East 62
After the departure of McQuade Canada, Chase York, Caden Lookabill and Logan Miller, Wyoming East suffered its 10th loss of the season, falling 66-62 to Liberty Thursday night in Glen Daniel.
Adam Drennen led the Raiders with 19 points, canning three 3-pointers while AJ Williams scored 16. Sophomore Tanner Whitten led Wyoming East with 31 points in a loss.
The Warriors drop to 4-10 and will play in the Big Atlantic Classic on Tuesday.
Wyoming East
Tanner Whitten 31, Jacob Bishop 7, Anthony Martin 4, Garrett Mitchell 3, Tucker Cook 8, Chandler Johnson 9
Liberty
AJ Williams 16, Ethan Hill 7, Braden Howell 3, Adam Drennen 19, Nate Griffith 9, Huntern Lambert 12
WE: 18 12 17 15 — 62
L: 15 24 10 17 — 66
3-point goals — WE: 9 (Whitten 6, Mitchell 1, Cook 2); L: 10 (Williams 1, Hill 1, Drennen 3, Griffith 2, Lambert 3). Fouled Out — None.
Girls
PikeView 64, Oak Hill 37
oak hill — PikeView proved too much for Oak Hill as the Lady Panthers defeated the Red Devils 64-37 Thursday in Oak Hill.
Laken McKinney scored a game-high 19 points while Marcayla King led Oak Hill with 18.
Oak Hill will host Westside on Tuesday.
PikeView
Cole 2, Boggess 6, Craft 12, Purdue 4, Brown 5, Bailey 12, McKinney 19
Oak Hill
Linksweiler 3, Pennington 2, Lynch 5, White 3, Pack 2, King 18, Shrewsberry 2, Holbrook 2
PV: 19 16 19 10 — 64
OH: 3 13 12 9 — 37
3-point goals — PV: 3 (Boggess 1, Craft 2); OH: 3 (Linksweiler 1, Lynch 1, White 1); Fouled Out — None.
Summers County 66,
Midland Trail 49
hinton — Taylor Isaac scored 24 points and dished out eight assists as Summers County defeated Midland Trail 66-49 Thursay night.
Gavin Pivont added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Bobcats in the win.
Emily Dickerson led Midland Trail with 17 points.
Summers will return to action next week in the Big Atlantic Classic.
Midland Trail (10-5)
Malleire Hendrick 10, Taylor Harrell 2, Kylie Jackson 3, Emily Dickerson 17, Megan McGill 15, Taylor Perry 2
Summers County (11-3)
Taylor Isaac 24, Gavin Pivont 15, Riley Richmond 8, Maggie Stover 4, Cheyenne Graham 2, Sullivan Pivont 9, Skylar Angell 4
MT: 18 4 11 16 — 49
SC: 19 15 17 14 — 66
3-point goals — MT: 5 (Dickerson 3, Hendrick 2); SC: 4 (Isaac 2, S. Pivont 1, Angel 1). Fouled Out — None.