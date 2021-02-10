Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.