Republicans extended their winning streak into the 2022 general elections by sweeping all House districts in Raleigh County, including the 44th, which had been partial to Democrats this past decade.
For the first time in nearly a decade, voters in the city of Beckley elected a Republican to House District 44, which encompasses the city.
Republican Todd Kirby bested Democrat Tony O. Martin, according to unofficial results from the Raleigh County Clerk’s Office.
Kirby said Tuesday’s results were a turning of the page for the city of Beckley.
“I am so thankful to the people of Beckley that they were receptive to the message that I put out there about limited government, the people being in control of their own lives and basically making the people's house work for the people,” Kirby said.
“I think that today Beckley just turned the page," he said. "We are no longer a Democrat city. We are not a Democrat county, and obviously, we're not a Democrat state.”
Kirby beat Martin by roughly 458 votes.
Martin said he was disappointed with the outcome but was proud to say that both he and his opponent ran a “very respectable race.”
“Nonetheless, I hope that we really got a conversation started and if nothing more, it inspires others to do just that," Martin said. "Get involved and work hard to try and make a difference in our communities."
To the north, House District 45 went to Republican Eric Brooks of Mount Hope.
Brooks defeated Democrat Christian Martine of Beaver, according to unofficial election results on the West Virginia secretary of state’s website.
The majority of House District 45 resides in Raleigh County with a few precincts in the southern portion of Fayette County.
With all precincts reporting in Raleigh County, unofficial results had Brooks handily in the lead by just under 1,000 votes. Unofficial results in Fayette County also favored Brooks.
In step with Kirby’s outlook on the election, Brooks said the results were “reflective of what’s going on in our state."
“We're a conservative area, we're a conservative people and we're just rejecting liberal policies in our area, and I think that’s reflected in the vote today,” Brooks said, adding that he’s excited to serve the people of the 45th District.
In a statement posted to his campaign website, Martine wrote a post with the headline “Our work is not over.”
"A few minutes ago, I called to congratulate Delegate-Elect Eric Brooks on his win tonight. I thanked him for running a clean race and offered my hope that he becomes the most successful Delegate that Raleigh County has ever had.
“This is not the outcome we wanted, but our work continues to make West Virginia a place where everyone has the opportunity to thrive,” said Martine in his post. “...I pray that Mr. Brooks and members of our state and local government deliver policy solutions that empower families and small businesses alike.”
From day one, Brooks was supported by Republican Del. Kayla Kessinger, the incumbent for the 45th District who chose not to seek reelection.
Tuesday’s election marked the second time Kirby has run for Beckley’s House district. In 2016, he ran against incumbent Republican Mick Bates, receiving 33 percent of the votes.
While unofficial results had Kirby within 100 votes of his 2016 run, for this election, Kirby received 55 percent of the votes to Martin’s 45 percent.
Beckley’s House seat was most recently held by Bates. When he was initially elected in 2014, Bates was a Democrat; he switched to the Republican Party last year.
As a Democrat, Bates was re-elected four times.
His only close race was in 2014 when he narrowly ousted Republican incumbent Linda Sumner, who had represented Beckley and Raleigh County for 12 years.
In the three elections since 2014, Bates had pulled more than 60 percent of the votes from Beckley as a Democrat, even running unopposed in 2018.
In June of 2021, Bates flipped to the Republican Party.
He then chose to make a run at the Senate but lost in the Republican primary to incumbent Rollan Roberts.
Kirby said that Beckley no longer aligns with the values held by the Democrats – a point that was made clear on Tuesday.
“The Democrat policies are just out of step with blue collar workers. They’re out of step with middle class families,” Kirby said. “I think that tomorrow morning will be a bright day for the state of West Virginia as we move forward.”
In two of Raleigh County’s remaining House districts, Republican candidates faced no challengers in the general election, paving the way for the reelection of incumbents Brandon Steele in the 42nd District and Jordan Maynor in the 41st District.
