Leigh M. Lefler, of Beckley, has been appointed to the Thirteenth Family Court Circuit, which serves Wyoming, Raleigh, and Summers counties.
Gov. Jim Justice made the appointment.
She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Judge Louise Goldston.
Lefler currently serves as an assistant prosecutor for Raleigh County, focusing on abuse and neglect cases.
She has been a West Virginia State Bar member since May 2003 after receiving her law degree from the West Virginia University College of Law and a bachelor of science in communications from Shepherd University.
Lefler has litigated domestic relations, juvenile, and child abuse cases throughout her career.
Before her role as an assistant prosecutor, she served as a certified guardian ad litem, a member of the West Virginia Supreme Court Advisory Committee for Family Treatment Court, and the Raleigh County Juvenile Treatment Court.
She resides in Beckley and is assisting in developing the Raleigh County Family Treatment Court Program.
She also serves as a member of the Raleigh County Bar and the Beckley Performing Arts Board of Directors, associated with the productions of the Beckley Dance Theatre School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.