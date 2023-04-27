Continuing a two-decade commitment to help West Virginia high school seniors as they prepare for higher education, Little General Stores announced $1,000 scholarships for 21 students across West Virginia.
Little General’s scholarship program lets students use the money at vocational schools, colleges, universities, or certified programs.
This year’s scholarship recipients include Andrea Laxton, Wyoming County East High School; Zoe Boyles, East Fairmont; Lily Powell, Princeton; Mercedes Smith, Shady Spring; Kalilla Collins, Man; Bethany Rosiek, Oak Hill; Maggie Whitten, Liberty; Mckenna Bishop, Nitro; Ana Oliveira, Buckhannon Upshur; Zoe Stewart, Woodrow Wilson; Alyssa Wall, Hurricane; KalLee Ellis, Chapmanville; Olivia Jackson, Sissonville; Ross Musick, Winfield; Brehana Smarr, Braxton County; Mackenzie Friend, Greenbrier East; Delaney Buckland, Independence; Lincoln Byrnside , Scott; Tanner Kelly, Cabell Midland; Meredith Litton, Nicholas County; and Ryan Long, Mount View.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.