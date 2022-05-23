Members of the state Legislature continued examining the structure of the state Department of Health and Human Resources, getting under the hood of the enormous agency prior to a possible reorganization.
Cindy Beane, commissioner for the West Virginia Bureau for Medical Services, spoke before lawmakers Monday afternoon during interim meetings in Morgantown. She appeared before the Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability. Generally, that bureau oversees the Medicaid program in West Virginia.
